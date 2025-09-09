New Book Shares an Ad Executive’s Insights on Retirement for Current and Future Retirees

A witty, scholarly, and unfiltered take on the personal and cultural side of life after work

This isn’t a how-to. It’s about getting honest with yourself. About reckoning with who you’ve been, who you might become, and what really matters in the time you have left.” — Thomas Anderson, Editor-in-Chief of Literary Titan

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With sarcasm, sincerity, and sharp cultural insight, Coming of Age in Retirement: An Advertising Executive’s Story of Revelation and Enlightenment [Tilt Publishing, September 2025] chronicles what really happens when the career ends and the soul-searching begins.The first half of the book examines the lens through which Americans view retirement and how it has been shaped by the same industry where author Tom Marks spent nearly five decades as a successful advertising CEO. The second half recounts his personal transition into retirement, with honest tales of failures, realities, and the introspection it took to uncover what really matters in the golden years.In a witty and entertaining style, Marks takes readers along for the ride to explore the harsh realities and stark contrasts between retirement perceptions and truths—turning personal failure into funny, fearless insight for the millions approaching retirement.Thomas Anderson, Editor-in-Chief of Literary Titan, said it best:“Reading this book felt like sitting across from a sharp, funny, slightly grumpy friend at a diner who’s finally telling you what’s really going on. … This isn’t a how-to. It’s not about finances or hobbies. It’s about getting honest with yourself. About reckoning with who you’ve been, who you might become, and what really matters in the time you have left. For me, it was both a reality check and a relief.”Marks explains why he wrote the book:“I wanted to share my retirement struggles with the millions of other U.S. retirees in the hope that my odyssey might add clarity and purpose for seniors and those nearing retirement age. After 48 years in advertising, I also wanted to unpack how the advertising industry has completely manufactured our perceptions of what retirement is, should be, shouldn’t be, and what marketers want it to be.”Blending cultural critique and memoir, Marks redefines what it means to grow old in a world shaped by young marketers.Tom Marks survived 48 years in advertising and lived to write about it. He’s the bestselling author of The Second-Best Business Book Ever Written and winner of numerous honors, including the Gold Medal from the Nonfiction Writers Association, multiple Impact and American Book Fest Awards, and more than 65 American Advertising Awards. Tom founded TMA+Peritus, a top marketing and thought leadership firm, and was named one of the best CEOs among U.S. advertising agencies. A veteran of the speaking circuit and a frequent podcast guest, he found major success in advertising—and failed spectacularly at retirement.Coming of Age in Retirement: An Advertising Executive’s Story of Revelation and Enlightenment (Tilt Publishing, September 2025) can be purchased here and on other booksellers nationwide. ISBN: 979-8-9925206–6-8

