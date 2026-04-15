Access Garage Doors Expands into South Carolina, Awarding 27th Location as National Growth Accelerates

HILTON HEAD, SC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access Garage Doors, a fast-growing, privately founded and privately owned national provider of overhead products and services, announced today the awarding of its 27th franchise location, marking the brand’s expansion into the state of South Carolina. This milestone reflects continued national growth as Access enters its 21st state and further strengthens its presence across the United States.The new territory has been awarded to Jonathan Bremner, who will serve customers in and around Hilton Head, South Carolina, as well as the Savannah, Georgia market within his designated single-unit territory. Bremner is scheduled to open operations in June 2026.As with many markets the brand enters, this territory represents an initial presence in the region, with expectations for additional protected territories to be awarded as demand continues to grow.One of the defining elements that sets the Access Garage Doors franchise infrastructure apart is its continued connection to real-world operations at scale. The company’s original location in Chattanooga, still owned and actively operated by Founder and CEO Jesse Cox, serves as both a high-performing business and a large-scale proving ground for the entire system. That operation concluded 2025 with approximately $6 million in total revenue and is projected to exceed $7 million in 2026, continuing to demonstrate and validate the multi-million dollar revenue potential of the Access business model.When inquirees of the Access Garage Doors franchise program engage with the team, they are first and foremost working with experienced overhead company owners, operators, and managers — not franchisors who simply understand the business from a distance. This operator-first approach continues to differentiate Access from other multi-unit models, including traditional franchising systems, buyer groups, and private equity-backed platforms, while still leveraging the advantages of a large, coordinated network.“This is an exciting time to join our growing franchise system, and we are excited to welcome Jonathan Bremner,” said Jesse Cox, Founder and CEO of Access Garage Doors. “We are on the cusp of some exciting new releases this year, and we’re extremely excited that this new entrepreneur will be extending our brand into these great cities. I believe the key to our success is that we are not just a brand — we are active operators. Our continued ownership and operation of a high-performing, multi-million dollar location allows us to stay closely connected to the model and continuously refine it in ways that directly benefit franchisees like Jonathan.”This operational-first philosophy has led to measurable improvements in franchise performance across the system.“We are seeing new locations ramp up quicker and quicker, which is a testament to the foundation we have been working so hard to build for over 20 years and continuing to develop through our franchise platform over the last six,” said Chris Evans, Director of Operations.“My journey to Access Garage Doors was a deliberate one,” said Jonathan Bremner. “Working alongside a franchise consultant, I evaluated opportunities across multiple industries before ultimately landing here. What set Access apart was the direct relationship with Founder and CEO Jesse Cox. In an industry where franchisees can sometimes feel like a number, having that level of access and closeness to leadership gave me real confidence in my decision. That kind of culture at the top speaks volumes about how a company operates, and I knew it was the right fit for the Savannah and Hilton Head market."Founded on the belief that honesty and integrity still have a place in business, Access Garage Doors offers a comprehensive range of overhead products and services, including garage doors and opener systems, overhead storage solutions, and outdoor overhead rolling curtain systems for applications such as decks and patios, including screens, shades, and vinyl enclosures. The brand serves both residential and commercial customers nationwide.For consumer products, services, and current locations, visit accessdoorcompany.com For franchise opportunities, visit bestgaragedoorfranchise.com To view existing and available franchise territories, visit bestgaragedoorfranchise.com/territories About Access Garage DoorsFounded in 2005, Access Garage Doors built its reputation by developing and operating multiple successful locations long before initially offering franchise opportunities in 2019. Today, the brand continues expanding across the United States as a privately owned home services franchise specializing in overhead products and services.As it grows nationwide, Access Garage Doors has maintained its position as one of the most affordable franchise programs in the home services sector. This affordability is intentional, supporting the brand’s core vision of delivering maximum return on investment within a proven, multi-million dollar business model built for scale. The Access model is designed with flexibility in mind — capable of being started from a home garage, just as the original business was over 20 years ago, while providing the infrastructure, systems, and relationships necessary to scale into a multi-million dollar operation.The brand continues to deliver system-wide advancements while protecting advantages for franchise owners, including scalable proprietary software, low ongoing fees, and the ability to leverage long-standing industry relationships that provide exclusive operational benefits across the markets they serve.

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