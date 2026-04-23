Access Garage Doors Expands into Michigan with 28th Location Award Near Detroit as Home Services Sector Remains Strong

NORTHVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access Garage Doors, a fast-growing, privately founded and privately owned national provider of overhead products and services, announced today the awarding of its 28th franchise location, marking the brand’s expansion into the Michigan market. This milestone reflects continued national growth as Access Garage Doors expands to its 22nd state, strengthening its U.S. presence.The new location will serve customers in and around Northville, MI just outside the greater Detroit metropolitan area, with coverage extending into surrounding communities including South Lyon, Farmington Hills, Plymouth, Milford, Birmingham, and Wixom.This expansion comes at a time when the home services sector continues to demonstrate resilience, driven by sustained homeownership demand, ongoing maintenance needs, and increased consumer investment in property upgrades. As homeowners continue to prioritize both function and aesthetics, demand for overhead products and services — including garage doors, storage solutions, and outdoor living enhancements — remains strong across both residential and commercial markets.“Expanding into the Detroit market — widely known as the Automotive Capital of the United States — is a meaningful milestone for us,” said Jesse Cox , Founder and CEO of Access Garage Doors. “I’ve always had a personal passion for anything with a motor, so there’s a level of respect I have for the history of this region and what it represents. Detroit is built on hard work, skilled trades, and pride in craftsmanship — the same principles we’ve built this brand on from day one. Through years of hard work and a commitment to honesty and integrity, we’ve grown this business the right way, and it’s important to us that we bring that same mindset into every market we serve.”Access Garage Doors’ continued expansion reflects a disciplined approach to growth, focusing on long-term system strength rather than rapid territory saturation. With consistent inbound interest from prospective franchise candidates nationwide, the company maintains a selective process to ensure alignment between the brand and its franchise owners.As the network expands, Access Garage Doors places a strong emphasis on helping franchise owners integrate into their local communities while leveraging the broader system.“From a network marketing perspective, it’s not just about launching a location — it’s about building relationships, establishing trust, and becoming part of the local market,” said Allan Gadbaw, Director of Marketing for Access Garage Doors. “We feel like we help owners uncover some of the hidden opportunities within their business that not only drive results, but ultimately make it more meaningful. When owners lean into the system and the network around them, it’s not just good for business — it’s good for the soul.”Founded on the belief that honesty and integrity still have a place in business, Access Garage Doors offers a comprehensive range of overhead products and services, including garage doors and opener systems, overhead storage solutions, and outdoor overhead rolling curtain systems for applications such as decks and patios, including screens, shades, and vinyl enclosures. The brand serves both residential and commercial customers nationwide.For consumer products, services, and current locations, visit accessdoorcompany.comFor franchise opportunities, visit bestgaragedoorfranchise.com To view existing and available franchise territories, visit bestgaragedoorfranchise.com/territories About Access Garage DoorsFounded in 2005, Access Garage Doors built its reputation by developing and operating multiple successful locations prior to initially offering franchise opportunities in 2019. Today, the brand continues expanding across the United States as a privately owned home services franchise specializing in overhead products and services.The Access model is built on a commitment to operational excellence, long-term relationships, and delivering real value to franchise owners through continuous development. With a focus on scalability and system alignment, the brand continues to provide a pathway for entrepreneurs to build a multi-million dollar business supported by a growing national network.

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