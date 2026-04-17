Fix-It Group Expands into Southern California with Acquisition of Magnolia Heating & Cooling

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fix-It Group, a leading home services platform focused on legendary service, preventative care, and people-first growth, today announced its acquisition of Magnolia Heating & Cooling, one of Southern California’s most established HVAC companies.Founded in 1951, Magnolia Heating & Cooling has served the Riverside community for more than seven decades, building a reputation rooted in trust and consistency under the leadership of Eric and Brenda Smith. That legacy, paired with a 4.9-star rating across more than 1,300 customer reviews and national recognition for community impact and industry resilience, made Magnolia a natural fit for Fix-It Group’s continued expansion.“Magnolia is the kind of company you don’t come across often,” said Rick Cubas, Regional Vice President at Fix-It Group. “They’ve been serving their community the right way for over 75 years. I’ve known of them for a long time, first as a competitor and now as a partner, and their reputation has always stood out.”The acquisition reflects Fix-It Group’s strategy of strategically partnering with strong, locally trusted brands and helping them grow without losing what made them successful in the first place.“This company was built the right way,” Cubas continued. “The way they’ve taken care of their people and their customers is what defines Magnolia today. Our role is to support that, not replace it.”Magnolia’s emphasis on preventative maintenance and customer education closely mirrors Fix-It Group’s core philosophy. While the HVAC industry faced significant headwinds in 2025, Magnolia remained resilient by focusing on proactive service models that deliver long-term value to homeowners.With the support of Fix-It Group, Magnolia will continue operating under its trusted name and local leadership while gaining access to expanded resources and operational support to fuel long-term growth.Magnolia’s long-standing commitment to the Riverside community, including workforce development programs for local students, further reinforces the shared belief that investing in people drives lasting impact.About Fix-It GroupFounded in 2017, Fix-It Group was built by George Donaldson, who began his career as an electrician and now serves as CEO. The company partners with strong local brands to deliver HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across Denver, Colorado Springs, Dallas, Phoenix, Tucson, Charleston, Seattle, and Riverside. Across every market, Fix-It Group focuses on growing its companies the right way, strengthening not just the bottom line, but the delivery of service and the opportunities created for the people behind it.

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