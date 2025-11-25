‘SIP AND SAVOR’ LAUNCHES A NEW CONSUMER GUIDE

How to recognize authenticity Recognize authenticity wine

ROMA, BS, ITALY, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Sip and Savor”, the European program promoting high-quality wines and deli meats in the United States and Canada, presents its new consumer guide “How to Recognize Authenticity – 5 Steps to Spot Authentic European Wines and Deli Meats.”The initiative responds to the growing interest among North American consumers in understanding where products come from, how they are made, and whether they’re truly authentic. In a market rich with references to European traditions—sometimes accurate, sometimes merely evocative—learning to read and understand labels is increasingly important.Within this context, “Sip and Savor” showcases some of Europe’s most representative products. Roero DOCG, in its white and red expressions, stands at the top of Italy’s wine-quality classification, upheld by rigorous production standards, full traceability, and a deep connection to the Piedmontese hills. In the deli meats category, the program includes traditional European specialties, 44 of which certified PDO and PGI, each reflecting regional know-how, specific methods, and enduring heritage.To support consumers in navigating this landscape, the guide provides a concise overview of the key elements to consider when evaluating authenticity. It highlights how origin statements reveal a product’s roots, how classifications like DOCG guarantee regulated winemaking practices, how producer details enhance transparency, and how to interpret label terminology —avoiding imitative or sound-alike references that may evoke European identity without sharing its methods, traditions or origins.The guide “How to Recognize Authenticity – 5 Steps to Spot Authentic European Wines and Deli Meats” is now available for free download on the official Sip and Savor website: https://sipsavor.eu/en-CA/download-the-new-sip-and-savor-authenticity-guide-and-discover-the-5-steps-to-recognise-original-european-products/ With this new resource, “Sip and Savor” aims to provide consumers, media, and industry professionals with clear tools to recognize authenticity in European wines and deli meats, while fostering a deeper understanding of the traditions and expertise that define them. The initiative further strengthens the connection between European producers and North American audiences, who continue to value transparency, quality, and genuine craftsmanship.“Sip and Savor” is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and IVSI (Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it's an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events, and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.canadaFacebook: @Sip and Savor - CanadaYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com--Novembre 2025 – « Sip and Savor », le programme européen qui promeut des vins et des charcuteries de haute qualité aux États-Unis et au Canada, présente son nouveau guide destiné aux consommateurs : « Comment reconnaître l’authenticité – 5 étapes pour identifier les vins et les charcuteries européens authentiques ».Cette initiative répond à l’intérêt croissant des consommateurs nord-américains pour l’origine des produits, leurs méthodes de fabrication et leur authenticité. Dans un marché riche en références aux traditions européennes — parfois exactes, parfois simplement évocatrices — savoir lire et comprendre les étiquettes devient de plus en plus important.Dans ce contexte, « Sip and Savor » met en avant certains des produits les plus représentatifs de l’Europe. Le Roero DOCG, dans ses expressions blanche et rouge, se situe au sommet de la classification qualitative des vins italiens, fondée sur des normes de production rigoureuses, une traçabilité complète et un lien profond avec les collines du Piémont. Du côté des charcuteries, le programme inclut des spécialités européennes traditionnelles, dont 44 certifiées AOP et IGP, chacune reflet d’un savoir-faire régional, de méthodes spécifiques et d’un héritage vivant.Pour aider les consommateurs à s’orienter, le guide offre un aperçu clair des éléments clés à prendre en compte lorsqu’on évalue l’authenticité. Il montre comment les indications d’origine révèlent les racines d’un produit, comment des classifications comme le DOCG garantissent des pratiques de vinification réglementées, comment les informations sur le producteur renforcent la transparence, et comment interpréter la terminologie des étiquettes — en évitant les références imitatives ou « à consonance européenne » qui peuvent évoquer une identité européenne sans en partager les méthodes, les traditions ou l’origine.Le guide « How to Recognize Authenticity – 5 Steps to Spot Authentic European Wines and Deli Meats » est désormais disponible en téléchargement gratuit sur le site officiel de Sip and Savor :Avec cette nouvelle ressource, « Sip and Savor » souhaite fournir aux consommateurs, aux médias et aux professionnels du secteur des outils fiables pour reconnaître l’authenticité des vins et des charcuteries européens, tout en favorisant une meilleure compréhension des traditions et du savoir-faire qui les caractérisent. L’initiative renforce encore le lien entre les producteurs européens et les publics nord-américains, toujours attentifs à la transparence, à la qualité et à l’authenticité artisanale.« Sip and Savor » est une campagne triennale menée par le Consorzio Tutela Roero et l’IVSI (Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani), cofinancée par l’Union européenne, pour promouvoir les vins et les charcuteries européens aux États-Unis et au Canada. Plus qu’une initiative promotionnelle, c’est une invitation à explorer et partager la richesse culturelle et sensorielle de deux excellences européennes à travers des contenus exclusifs, des événements et des expériences à travers l’Amérique du Nord.Pour suivre la campagne ou obtenir plus d’informations :Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.canadaFacebook: @Sip and Savor - CanadaYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

