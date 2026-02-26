SIP AND SAVOR COMPLETES ITS FIRST YEAR IN NORTH AMERICA

Masterclass Montreal New York

A year of education, events, digital storytelling and growing awareness for European wines and deli meats

ROME, ITALY, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- February 2026 – One year after its official launch in North America, Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats marks the successful completion of its first year of activities across the United States and Canada, consolidating its position as a dynamic educational and promotional platform.Throughout its first year, the EU co-funded campaign implemented a comprehensive program combining trade engagement, media relations, consumer education and digital storytelling, with the objective of strengthening awareness, understanding and appreciation of Roero DOCG wines and European salumi.Sip and Savor engaged local audiences through targeted initiatives designed to introduce European wines and deli meats to both professionals and consumers.In the United States, milestone initiatives included activities in San Diego and New York, featuring participation in the Winter Fancy Faire, dedicated masterclasses and exclusive press dinners. These events combined guided tastings with in-depth educational insights, highlighting the identity of the campaign’s products. In Canada, the campaign implemented a similar experiential format, centered on guided tastings, educational sessions and curated pairings that emphasized the versatility and pairing potential of the products, reinforcing their relevance within the North American market.Among the most significant initiatives of the first year were the study trips to the Roero wine region, which welcomed selected journalists and opinion leaders from both the United States and Canada.Digital communication played a central role in amplifying the campaign’s message across North America. The official website ( www.sipsavor.eu ) served as a dynamic content hub, providing access to educational materials, event updates and curated pairing inspiration, while offering media and trade professionals a structured reference point for the project’s activities.At the same time, the campaign strengthened its presence across social media platforms — including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube — creating a continuous dialogue with both professionals and consumers.Education remained central to the campaign strategy throughout its first year. Beyond experiential events and masterclasses, Sip and Savor strengthened its commitment to professional training by organizing dedicated sessions within sommelier schools and wine education institutions in both the United States and Canada. By doing so, the campaign positioned itself not only as a promotional initiative, but as a long-term educational partner within the North American wine and gastronomy landscape.The educational mission was further reinforced through the launch of a series of ten short educational videos that explored pairing culture, serving techniques, sustainability and European quality schemes in a concise and contemporary format.In addition, the Sip and Savor webinar series, made available on YouTube, offered on-demand training experiences, extending the campaign’s educational impact.In the first nine months of 2025, exports of Italian deli meats to the United States increased by +0.7% in volume compared to the same period in 2024. Also exports to Canada recorded particularly positive performance, with +7.1% growth in volume and +8.0% in value over the same period.During the same period, Roero DOCG wines also showed steady growth in North America. Exports to the United States increased by +0,9%, while Canada recorded +3.7% in value across the different Roero DOCG styles.These figures confirm the continued relevance of European wines and deli meats in North America and provide a solid foundation for the ongoing development of the Sip and Savor campaign.“These first twelve months demonstrate how education and storytelling can effectively strengthen awareness of European authentic wines and deli meats in strategic markets such as the United States and Canada,” said Massimo Damonte, President of the Consorzio Tutela Roero.As the project enters its second year, Sip and Savor will continue to expand its activities across North America, further strengthening awareness of European products and the cultural heritage behind Roero DOCG wines and Italian salumi.“The growth in Italian deli meats exports testifies to the continued interest in high-quality products and further strengthens the foundations for the development of the Sip and Savor campaign. Through promotion, professional training and storytelling, we are helping to consolidate awareness of the distinctive value of authentic European products, creating tangible connections between Italian producers and North American professionals and consumers. We look to the second year of the campaign with confidence, ready to intensify our activities and further enhance the cultural and production heritage we represent” added Marella Levoni, President of Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani.Sip and Savor is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it is an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.usFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

