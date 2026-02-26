SIP AND SAVOR COMPLETES ITS FIRST YEAR IN NORTH AMERICA

Masterclass Montreal New York

A year of education, events, digital storytelling and growing awareness for European wines and deli meats

ROME, ITALY, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after its official launch in North America, Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats marks the successful completion of its first year of activities across the United States and Canada, consolidating its position as a dynamic educational and promotional platform.Throughout its first year, the EU co-funded campaign implemented a comprehensive program combining trade engagement, media relations, consumer education and digital storytelling, with the objective of strengthening awareness, understanding and appreciation of Roero DOCG wines and European salumi.Sip and Savor engaged local audiences through targeted initiatives designed to introduce European wines and deli meats to both professionals and consumers.In the United States, milestone initiatives included activities in San Diego and New York, featuring participation in the Winter Fancy Faire, dedicated masterclasses and exclusive press dinners. These events combined guided tastings with in-depth educational insights, highlighting the identity of the campaign’s products. In Canada, the campaign implemented a similar experiential format, centered on guided tastings, educational sessions and curated pairings that emphasized the versatility and pairing potential of the products, reinforcing their relevance within the North American market.Among the most significant initiatives of the first year were the study trips to the Roero wine region, which welcomed selected journalists and opinion leaders from both the United States and Canada.Digital communication played a central role in amplifying the campaign’s message across North America. The official website ( www.sipsavor.eu ) served as a dynamic content hub, providing access to educational materials, event updates and curated pairing inspiration, while offering media and trade professionals a structured reference point for the project’s activities.At the same time, the campaign strengthened its presence across social media platforms — including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube — creating a continuous dialogue with both professionals and consumers.Education remained central to the campaign strategy throughout its first year. Beyond experiential events and masterclasses, Sip and Savor strengthened its commitment to professional training by organizing dedicated sessions within sommelier schools and wine education institutions in both the United States and Canada. By doing so, the campaign positioned itself not only as a promotional initiative, but as a long-term educational partner within the North American wine and gastronomy landscape.The educational mission was further reinforced through the launch of a series of ten short educational videos that explored pairing culture, serving techniques, sustainability and European quality schemes in a concise and contemporary format.In addition, the Sip and Savor webinar series, made available on YouTube, offered on-demand training experiences, extending the campaign’s educational impact.In the first nine months of 2025, exports of Italian deli meats to the United States increased by +0.7% in volume compared to the same period in 2024. Also exports to Canada recorded particularly positive performance, with +7.1% growth in volume and +8.0% in value over the same period.During the same period, Roero DOCG wines also showed steady growth in North America. Exports to the United States increased by +0,9%, while Canada recorded +3.7% in value across the different Roero DOCG styles.These figures confirm the continued relevance of European wines and deli meats in North America and provide a solid foundation for the ongoing development of the Sip and Savor campaign.“These first twelve months demonstrate how education and storytelling can effectively strengthen awareness of European authentic wines and deli meats in strategic markets such as the United States and Canada,” said Massimo Damonte, President of the Consorzio Tutela Roero.As the project enters its second year, Sip and Savor will continue to expand its activities across North America, further strengthening awareness of European products and the cultural heritage behind Roero DOCG wines and Italian salumi.“The growth in Italian deli meats exports testifies to the continued interest in high-quality products and further strengthens the foundations for the development of the Sip and Savor campaign. Through promotion, professional training and storytelling, we are helping to consolidate awareness of the distinctive value of authentic European products, creating tangible connections between Italian producers and North American professionals and consumers. We look to the second year of the campaign with confidence, ready to intensify our activities and further enhance the cultural and production heritage we represent” added Marella Levoni, President of Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani.Sip and Savor is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it is an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.canadaFacebook: @Sip and Savor - CanadaYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com---SIP AND SAVOR CÉLÈBRE SA PREMIÈRE ANNÉE EN AMÉRIQUE DU NORDUne année d’éducation, d’événements, de communication digitale et de visibilité croissante pour les vins et charcuteries européensPhotos disponibles ici : drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MGECo_J-nZGxhSRlJyjDl4MqYgeLPemG?usp=drive_linkFévrier 2026 – Un an après son lancement officiel en Amérique du Nord, Sip and Savor : Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats marque l’achèvement réussi de sa première année d’activités aux États-Unis et au Canada, consolidant sa position en tant que plateforme éducative et promotionnelle dynamique.Au cours de cette première année, la campagne cofinancée par l’Union européenne a mis en œuvre un programme complet combinant engagement professionnel, relations médias, éducation des consommateurs et communication digitale, avec pour objectif de renforcer la notoriété et l’appréciation des vins Roero DOCG et des charcuteries européennes.Sip and Savor a mobilisé les publics locaux à travers des initiatives ciblées destinées à présenter les vins et charcuteries européens aux professionnels comme aux consommateurs.Aux États-Unis, les principales initiatives ont inclus des activités à San Diego et à New York, notamment la participation au Winter Fancy Food Show, des masterclasses dédiées et des dîners exclusifs pour la presse. Ces événements ont combiné dégustations guidées et approfondissements pédagogiques, mettant en lumière l’identité des produits de la campagne.Au Canada, un format expérientiel similaire a été mis en place, centré sur des dégustations guidées, des sessions éducatives et des accords mets-vins soigneusement élaborés, soulignant la polyvalence et le potentiel d’accord des produits et renforçant leur positionnement sur le marché nord-américain.Parmi les initiatives les plus significatives de cette première année figurent les voyages d’étude dans la région viticole du Roero, qui ont accueilli des journalistes et leaders d’opinion sélectionnés aux États-Unis et au Canada.La communication digitale a joué un rôle central dans l’amplification du message de la campagne en Amérique du Nord. Le site officiel ( www.sipsavor.eu ) a servi de plateforme de contenu dynamique, offrant des ressources pédagogiques, des mises à jour sur les événements et des idées d’accords, tout en constituant un point de référence structuré pour les médias et les professionnels. Parallèlement, la campagne a renforcé sa présence sur les réseaux sociaux — Instagram, Facebook et YouTube — en instaurant un dialogue continu avec les professionnels et les consommateurs.L’éducation est restée au cœur de la stratégie tout au long de cette première année. Au-delà des événements et masterclasses, Sip and Savor a organisé des sessions dédiées au sein d’écoles de sommellerie et d’institutions de formation en vin aux États-Unis et au Canada. Ce faisant, la campagne s’est positionnée non seulement comme une initiative promotionnelle, mais aussi comme un partenaire éducatif à long terme dans le paysage nord-américain du vin et de la gastronomie.La mission pédagogique a également été renforcée par le lancement d’une série de dix courtes vidéos éducatives explorant la culture des accords, les techniques de service, la durabilité et les systèmes de qualité européens.De plus, la série de webinaires Sip and Savor, disponible sur YouTube, a proposé des formations à la demande, élargissant l’impact éducatif de la campagne au-delà des événements en présentiel.Au cours des neuf premiers mois de 2025, les exportations de charcuteries italiennes vers les États-Unis ont progressé de +0,7 % en volume par rapport à la même période de 2024. Les exportations vers le Canada ont enregistré une performance particulièrement positive, avec +7,1 % en volume et +8,0 % en valeur.Sur la même période, les vins Roero DOCG ont également affiché une croissance régulière en Amérique du Nord. Les exportations vers les États-Unis ont progressé de +0,9 % en valeur, tandis que le Canada a enregistré une hausse de +3,7 % en valeur pour les différentes typologies de Roero DOCG.Ces résultats confirment la pertinence durable des vins et charcuteries européens en Amérique du Nord et constituent une base solide pour la poursuite du développement de la campagne Sip and Savor.« Ces douze premiers mois démontrent comment l’éducation et le storytelling peuvent renforcer efficacement la notoriété des vins et charcuteries européens authentiques sur des marchés stratégiques tels que les États-Unis et le Canada », a déclaré Massimo Damonte, Président du Consorzio Tutela Roero.Alors que le projet entame sa deuxième année, Sip and Savor poursuivra le développement de ses activités en Amérique du Nord, en renforçant la connaissance des produits européens et du patrimoine culturel qui sous-tend les vins Roero DOCG et les charcuteries italiennes.« La croissance des exportations de charcuteries italiennes témoigne de l’intérêt continu pour les produits de haute qualité et renforce les bases du développement de la campagne Sip and Savor. À travers la promotion, la formation professionnelle et le storytelling, nous contribuons à consolider la connaissance de la valeur distinctive des produits européens authentiques, en créant des liens concrets entre les producteurs italiens et les professionnels et consommateurs nord-américains. Nous abordons la deuxième année de la campagne avec confiance, prêts à intensifier nos activités afin de valoriser davantage le patrimoine culturel et productif que nous représentons », a ajouté Marella Levoni, Présidente de l’Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani.Sip and Savor est une campagne triennale menée par le Consorzio Tutela Roero et l’Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), cofinancée par l’Union européenne, visant à promouvoir les vins et charcuteries européens aux États-Unis et au Canada. Plus qu’une action promotionnelle, il s’agit d’une invitation à découvrir et à partager la richesse culturelle et sensorielle de deux excellences européennes à travers des contenus exclusifs, des événements et des expériences en Amérique du Nord.Pour suivre la campagne ou obtenir plus d’informations :Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.canadaFacebook: @Sip and Savor - CanadaYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

