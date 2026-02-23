'SIP AND SAVOR' BRINGS ITS WEBINAR SERIES TO YOUTUBE

Vineyards on the hills Deli meats Wine and salumi

Three immersive training experiences exploring European wines and deli meats are now available on demand

ROME, ITALY, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “Sip and Savor” campaign invites U.S. audiences to dive into its edutainment webinar series, now available on YouTube. Designed for both food and wine professionals and curious consumers, the three-part series blends education and entertainment to tell the story of Roero DOCG wines and Italian salumi through taste, culture and practical inspiration.At the heart of the series is an engaging journey into the campaign’s products, where technical knowledge meets real-life application. Rooted in Europe’s rich gastronomic heritage, the webinar series highlights the values of quality, origin and tradition that define certified European wines and deli meats. Each webinar offers clear insights into European quality schemes -such as PDO, PGI and DOCG - combined with accessible storytelling, pairing ideas and culinary suggestions, creating a dynamic and enjoyable learning experience.Two of the webinars focus on Italian salumi, exploring both cured and cooked specialties. The products are presented through concrete usage scenarios, with recipes along with tips on pairings and creative ways to incorporate them into different occasions. Particular attention is given to the cultural and territorial roots of each product, reinforcing the strong connection between quality, tradition and place of origin.The third webinar is dedicated to Roero DOCG wines and their distinctive identity. Viewers are guided through the territory and the five types of Roero DOCG wines, discovering the defining characteristics that shape this historic Piedmontese wine region. The session offers a clear and engaging overview that connects appellations, grape varieties and tasting profiles, making Roero DOCG wines accessible even to a non-specialist audience.The webinar series is hosted by Dana Beninati, chef, instructor and sommelier, whose multifaceted professional background brings together culinary expertise, wine knowledge and an approachable teaching style. Acting as a knowledgeable and engaging guide, she translates technical concepts into practical insights, helping viewers connect more deeply with the products and fully embodying the campaign’s edutainment philosophy.Now available on YouTube (@SipandSavoreu), the Sip and Savor webinars offer an on-demand resource for those looking to deepen their knowledge of European products while discovering pairing ideas, culinary inspiration and the values behind certified quality products. A flexible and engaging format that allows audiences to explore, learn and savor - anytime, anywhere.“These webinars allow us to extend the educational mission of Sip and Savor, offering audiences an accessible way to discover the values, quality systems and cultural heritage behind European wines and deli meats,” said Massimo Damonte, President of the Consorzio Tutela Roero.“They offer an opportunity to share European excellence through content that informs, inspires and invites exploration,” added Marella Levoni, President of Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani - IVSI.This initiative is part of Sip and Savor’s broader mission to promote the culture, quality, and versatility of European wines and deli meats, through storytelling, tasting experiences, and educational content.“Sip and Savor” is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it's an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events, and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.usFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.