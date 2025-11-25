SAFETY IN THE C-SUITE: CSA ANNOUNCES LIVESTREAM PANEL ON EXECUTIVE SECURITY

FOX News.' Anita Vogel with Jeremy Baumann, CEO, CSA; former Interim Chief Security Officer, HealthPartners; former Director, Enterprise Security, Discover Financial Services • Dave Komendat, Chief Security Officer & Partner, CSA; former Chief Security Anita Vogel, FOX News Anchor and Correspondent

One Year After the Thompson/United Healthcare Murder What’s Changed? Find Out on Dec 8 at 4 PM ET

Our corporate security, former CIA and Secret Service leaders share what’s changed in C-Suite security since the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and targeting of Minnesota lawmakers” — Jeremy Baumann, CEO, Corporate Security Advisors

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Security Advisors (CSA) today announced a national panel discussion -- Executive Security in a New Era – to be livestreamed Monday, Dec 8, 2025, at 4 PM EST, led by FOX NEWS Anchor Anita Vogel.The free program can be watched on LinkedIn, YouTube, X and by register here: https://corporatesecurityadvisors.com/executive-security-in-a-new-era-live-panel “We’re bringing together corporate security and former CIA and Secret Service leaders to talk about what’s changed in C-Suite security since the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, to the targeting of Minnesota lawmakers and a series of event-related shootings across the country,” said Jeremy Baumann, CEO of CSA, adding, “the panel will examine what has changed over the past year and what executive teams must do to stay ahead of evolving risks.”Panelists include:• Jeremy Baumann, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, CSA; former Interim Chief Security Officer, HealthPartners; former Director, Enterprise Security, Discover Financial Services• Dave Komendat, Chief Security Officer & Partner, CSA; former Chief Security Officer, Boeing; FBI, Special Government Employee• Steve Ricciardi, Managing Director, Executive Security, CSA; former Senior Director of Global Security, Medtronic; former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge• Larisa Ivy, Senior Advisor, CSA; former Walmart Global Security Leader; former U.S. Secret Service Special AgentC-Suite executives are big part of any company’s assets, culture and brand. Failure to keep them safe can cost millions of dollars and take years of recovery time.The panel will explore the operational, regulatory, and strategic considerations shaping modern executive protection Discussion topics will include:• Why executive protection has become a C-suite imperative• Compliance pressures related to IRS and SEC guidelines• How organizations plan for visibility across events, travel, and media exposure• The expanding role of Executive Risk Assessments in volatile environments• Best practices for protecting executive performance, continuity, and reputation“This year has underscored the reality that executive risk is no longer limited to traditional threat channels,” said Baumann. “Leaders are facing visibility-driven risks at a scale and speed we haven’t seen before. This conversation is about helping organizations understand what those shifts mean and how to prepare.”The one-hour virtual event is open to CEOs, CFOs, CSOs, CHROs, General Counsels, and other senior leaders responsible for protecting people and enabling organizational continuity.Date: December 8, 2025Time: 1pm PT / 2pm MT / 3pm CT / 4pm ETRegistration: https://corporatesecurityadvisors.com/executive-security-in-a-new-era-live-panel For more information or media inquiries, please contact info@csateam.com.

