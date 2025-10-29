ICONS OF LA CLEAN COMEDY NIGHT CELEBRATES INSPIRATION AND LAUGHTER IN HOLLYWOOD — NOVEMBER 20 AND DECEMBER 16

The combo of business leaders and comedians should lead to a funny mashup

Comedy and Business Leaders don't get together often enough. That all ends on November 20 when leaders gather at Hollywood & Highland's Kookaberra Lounge

This combination of business leaders and comedians at a classic Hollywood comedy venue is truly Iconic. That's why we are so proud to produce this for Icons of LA” — John Lockhart

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The stage is set for an unforgettable evening of laughter, leadership, and inspiration at the ICONS of LA Clean Comedy Night, happening Thursday, November 20, at the Kookaberra Lounge, located inside the iconic Hollywood & Highland complex.This unique event brings together Los Angeles’ most inspiring leaders alongside top-tier comedians for an uplifting night of clean comedy and community connection.Featured ICONS of LAThe evening will shine a spotlight on three remarkable Los Angeles changemakers:• VAN LAI-DUMONE – CEO of Worksmart Advantage and author of “What If Pigs Can Fly?”, known for her innovative approach to creativity in the workplace.• FLORENCE CHUNG WLODARKSI – Co-Founder of Parallel Social Club and VP of Strategic Initiatives for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, a dynamic connector of people and ideas.• NANCY GALE – Founder of JAMAH, a luxury handbag brand handcrafted in the USA, and AMBITION, a nonprofit that empowers disadvantaged youth through entrepreneurship.Stand-Up Comedy LineupAdding laughter to inspiration, the night features a stellar lineup of clean comedians whose credits span major television and streaming platforms:• TOM CLARK – Conan, Dry Bar Comedy, Amazon Prime Special “Outraged”• MARY GALLAGHER – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Dry Bar Comedy• SCOTT VINCI – The Ice House, New YouTube Special “Space Available”Two Performances Announced:Thursday, November 20, 2025 Early Bird Tickets for $35 available hereTuesday, December 16, 2025Early Bird Tickets for $35 available hereVenue: Kookaberra Lounge @ Hollywood & HighlandThe ICONS of LA Clean Comedy Night blends heart, humor, and hope—celebrating the creative, entrepreneurial, and compassionate spirit that defines Los Angeles.Join us for a night of clean, clever comedy and inspiration from leaders who are shaping the future of business, creativity, and community in LA.The charities benefitting are:THE HOLLYWOOD COMMUNITY FOUNDATION – Help us make Hollywood cleaner, safer and brighter so this iconic LA neighborhood shines as it should.SWEET ANGEL DOG RESCUE - Helping find happy forever homes for at-risk dogs from Los Angeles to San DiegoAMBITION - An entrepreneurial program that fosters innovation, solution-driven thinking, confidence,and positive work ethic through collaborative hands-on participation, real-world business experience, and meaningful, lasting connections with successful business leaders, and entrepreneurs.About ICONS of LA Clean Comedy NightICONS of LA Clean Comedy Night is an uplifting live event series spotlighting Los Angeles innovators and changemakers through laughter and storytelling. Designed to connect and inspire, each evening celebrates clean comedy and community spirit in the heart of Hollywood.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or press passes, please contact:John Lockhart, People Media Worldwide, Inc./ People Talent Agency (800) 600-7111john@peoplemedia.la

