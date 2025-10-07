Corporate Security Advisors Launches CSA Virtual Security Team™ Program For On-Demand Executive Security Leadership

CSA Logo Jeremy Baumann, CEO, Corporate Security Advisors Dave Komendat, new Chief Security Officer (CSO) and Partner at Corporate Security Advisors

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Security Advisors (CSA), the premier management consultancy for strategic corporate security, today officially announced the launch of its CSA Virtual Security Team™ ( VST ™) offering—a flexible model delivering boardroom-caliber security leadership on demand.To lead this next chapter, CSA appointed Dave Komendat as Chief Security Officer and Partner. Komendat, former CSO of The Boeing Company, brings nearly four decades of experience to his new role and will oversee the expansion and strategic direction of the CSA VST™ program. His appointment was previously announced in March 2025 and marked a significant milestone in CSA’s growth trajectory.“This is not new territory for us,” said CSA CEO Jeremy Baumann . “We’ve been quietly deploying senior leaders into client environments for years—with exceptional outcomes. What’s new is that we’re bringing this proven model into the spotlight with the leadership of one of the most respected CSOs in the industry.”The CSA Virtual Security Team™ is built for organizations navigating high-stakes security challenges without the time, budget, or headcount for a full-time CSO.The CSA VST™ provides:• Strategic leadership during transformation, M&A, or crisis• Interim or fractional CSO support• Rapid deployment—often within days• Access to industry leading former CSOs and senior advisors with sector-specific expertise“Today’s risk landscape requires more than just coverage—it requires leadership that’s fast, credible, and aligned with business outcomes,” said Komendat. “That’s exactly what the CSA VST™ delivers: strategic acceleration and exceptional outcomes.”Clients benefit by:• Advancing security initiatives with measurable ROI• Gaining credible leadership without long hiring cycles• Aligning security efforts with enterprise goals—immediately• Avoiding new contracts by leveraging existing CSA relationshipsWith deep roots in industries including healthcare, financial services, tech, and retail, CSA’s VST™ engagements are tailored to each client’s environment. The model is structured to be flexible and scalable, with options for special projects, interim leadership, board initiatives, or program execution support.The launch of CSA VST™ aligns with CSA’s strategic focus on innovation and organic growth. It reflects a broader shift in how enterprises are accessing senior security expertise—favoring agility and strategic alignment over static, full-time models. For more information or to schedule a confidential conversation with a CSA senior advisor, visit www.corporatesecurityadvisors.com/vst

