Savor Culinary Services Announces New Partnership with the Center for the Healing Arts

Chef Deb

The Two Fort Worth Texas Companies Make it Easier for Clients to Nourish and Restore

At Savor and the Center for the Healing Arts, we share a simple belief — healing begins with what you nourish yourself with. Together, we’re redefining wellness.” — Chef Deb Oxman, Founder/ Owner of Savor Culinary Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Culinary Services , an award-winning culinary services company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight dining across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, announces their new partnership with Fort Worth's Center for the Healing Arts, pairing whole-food nutrition with therapeutic care.“At Savor and the Center for the Healing Arts , we share a simple belief — healing begins with what you nourish yourself with,” says Savor Culinary Services’ Founder/Owner Chef Deb Oxman . “Together, we’re redefining wellness by pairing therapeutic care with whole-food nutrition that supports the body, mind, and spirit. As part of our shared culture, we are committed to partnering with other community businesses who believe in elevating health and healing for all.”The Center for the Healing Arts is Fort Worth's trusted acupuncture and holistic health clinic, blending acupuncture, herbal medicine, homeopathy and energy balancing to help the body heal naturally. Through their partnership with Savor, the Center for the Healing Arts will be able to reach more people who want holistic care pairing holistic treatments and food as medicine.“Partnering with Savor Culinary feels like such a natural extension of what we do at Center for the Healing Arts,” says Jessica Correa, Dip. OM, L.Ac., Owner and Licensed Acupuncturist, Center for the Healing Arts. “When you nourish the body with real, intentional food and support the mind and spirit with holistic medicine, healing becomes so much more powerful. I’m truly excited for what this collaboration will bring to our community.”Since 2002, Savor has been bringing people together through customized and organic curated meals. What started as a passion for healthy, personalized dining has grown into an award-winning culinary business that serves families, busy professionals, and athletes. Savor’s menus, sources organic ingredients, grass-fed meats, sustainably caught seafood, free range poultry, and local and seasonal ingredients. Meals are prepared without any seed oils or preservatives, and can accommodate any dietary need or preference. Focusing on sustainability and partnering with local farmers, Savor aims to bring the best of the culinary world to clients all year long.Together, Savor Culinary and The Center for the Healing Arts aim to bring holistic healing and healthy eating to more clients across Dallas and Fort Worth.###About Savor Culinary ServicesSavor Culinary Services is an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Savor, specializing in crafting memorable cuisine that accommodates any food allergy and request, is owned and run by Chef Deb Oxman, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love. More information can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com About The Center for the Healing ArtsThe Center for the Healing Arts is a wellness-centered clinic located in the hospital district of Fort Worth, Texas. Kim Perrone, Jessica Correa, and Cassandra Romo are the acupuncturists and herbal therapists at the Center. For more information visit: www.centerforthehealingarts.net

