Butterfly Rising Institute Announces the Butterfly of Hope Gala Featured Speaker and A Gratitude & Grace BOGO Weekend

We are honored to have Miche'al Knight as our Featured Speaker for the Butterfly of Hope Gala. Her story will give courage to others, raise awareness about gynecological cancers, and honor survivors.” — Tanya Davis Ezidinma, Change Concierge and Founder of BRI

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI), a coaching and advocacy organization for working mothers, announces Miche'al Knight as the Featured Speaker for the Dec. 6th Butterfly of Hope Gala , to raise funds for gynecologic cancers. BRI will also offer a Gratitude & Grace BOGO Weekend for tickets to the gala on Nov. 22nd through Nov. 23rd, to make the event accessible to more guests.The Butterfly of Hope Gala is on Saturday, Dec. 6th at the PPA Event Center, 2105 Decatur St., in Denver, CO., from 6 to 10 p.m. The evening will feature powerful stories, special recognitions, and opportunities to advance advocacy, education, and research. Funds raised will go towards BRI’s nonprofit, The Lenelle Foundation for gynecologic cancers, and ECANA - The Endometrial Cancer Action Network for African Americans and the International Gynecological Cancer Society (IGCS). Gynecologic cancers affect the female reproductive system, including the cervix, ovaries, uterus, vagina, and vulva. Anyone with female reproductive organs is at risk for these cancers.Miche'al Knight, an ECANA Ambassador since 2020, is the Butterfly of Hope Gala’s Featured Speaker. She is a devoted wife, mother of five, stepmother to five, and proud grandmother to fifteen. In 2019, Knight was diagnosed with Stage 4 Endometrial cancer—a life-altering moment that became a defining chapter in her story. Through faith, determination, and grace, she emerged a survivor, inspiring others with her strength and unwavering spirit. Knight lives each day grounded in purpose and guided by her faith. Her favorite encouragement to others—especially the patients she supports—is “Live on Purpose.” It's more than a motto; it's a way of life she embodies through love, resilience, and service.“We are honored to have Miche'al Knight as our Featured Speaker for our gala,” says Tanya Davis-Ezidinma, a Women’s Growth and Empowerment Coach and Founder of BRI, who lost her mother to Uterine Carcinosarcoma in 2024 after a year-long battle. “Knight’s story will give courage to others while raising awareness about gynecological cancers and honoring survivors.”As part of the event, BRI and the Lenelle Foundation will present two $1,000 awards: the Wings of Grace Award to honor a woman from the “sandwich generation” who is caring for a parent with cancer while raising her own family, and the Butterfly Impact Award, to recognize a woman-owned small business in healthcare that is creating lasting waves of support and healing for women impacted by cancer.In addition to the Gala, two FREE events start the weekend:Hope in Her Steps: The Caregiver’s Compass on Dec. 4th, from 6 to 8 p.m., to provide resources, guidance, and encouragement to those supporting women impacted by gynecological cancers, and Hope in Her Steps: Lift Her Light, a candlelight ceremony on Dec. 5th from 6 to 8 p.m., to honor lives touched by cancer and to symbolize the power of hope and remembrance. Both free events will take place at Shorter Community AME Church, 3100 Richard Allen Ct. in Denver, CO.More information on sponsorships, tables, and individual tickets, including during the Nov. 22nd -23rd Gratitude & Grace BOGO Weekend, are available at: Hope In Her Steps: https://648a-administrator.systeme.io/hopeinhersteps ###About Butterfly Rising Institute: EMPOWERING WORKING MOTHERS TO F.L.YButterfly Rising Institute (BRI) is a passionate community and coaching organization that uses change-management principles from the business world, along with a personal touch, to help working mothers facing challenging times through life-changing transformation. BRI’s systematic approach uses educational tools for clients to learn how to take actionable steps toward making big changes. BRI also hosts Butterfly Haven - an online community where working moms can come together to learn, laugh, and navigate the ever-changing landscape of life. BRI’s ultimate vision is that no working mother is left behind, regardless of race, status, situation, or stigma. More information is at: https://www.butterflyrisinginstitute.com/ About Tanya Davis-Ezidinma:Tanya Davis-Ezidinma, a recent winner of the Denver Business Journal 2024 Outstanding Women in Business, is a Women’s Growth and Empowerment Coach who's passionate about empowering women who are juggling a career and motherhood. As a mom and a career professional, Tanya knows firsthand the struggles that come with balancing work and home life. With an undergraduate degree in Accounting and a master's in professional studies in Communications, and as a current PhD student with a focus on Change Management and Leadership for working moms, Tanya is equipped to help women navigate both their everyday and professional lives. Tanya is not only a student of the principles utilized but also a self-discoverer. Once she applied the principles of change management to her own life, she discovered their power in helping her cope with the challenges of being a single mother while pursuing her career.About ECANA:ECANA - The Endometrial Cancer Action Network for African Americans was founded in December 2017. At ECANA, we work to educate African American women on the risks and symptoms of endometrial cancer, as well as support those living with it. For more information visit: https://www.ecanawomen.org/

