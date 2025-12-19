Mending Faces Announces Two Cleft Lip and Palate Medical Missions in 2026

Before and After Photos

The Colorado-Based Non-Profit Gears Up to Bring New Smiles to Children in the Philippines and the Dominican Republic

For children born with a cleft lip or palate, these procedures can mean the difference between a life of isolation and one filled with opportunity.” — Dr. Mimi Wong, Mending Faces Co-Founder/Chair

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mending Faces , a Colorado-based non-profit founded in 2010 to make a life-changing difference for underprivileged children born with facial deformities, announces two cleft lip and palate Medical Missions in 2026 : Kalibo, Philippines in February and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in May.Healthcare professionals and outreach personnel, most from Colorado, donate their time and expertise, and fund their travel expenses to participate so that children can receive the surgical care free of charge. The Medical team includes plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists, surgical technicians, dentists, and nurses. More than $1,000,000 ($12,500 estimated cost of surgery x 80 patients) in free surgical services is provided during each medical mission.“Children born with a cleft palate or lip face many disadvantages such as issues feeding and getting proper nutrition, upper respiratory tract and sinus infections, difficulties speaking properly and self-esteem issues,” says Dr. Mimi Wong , Mending Faces Co-Founder/Chair and Colorado-based Anesthesiologist who donates her time and expertise during the Medical Missions. “For children born with a cleft lip or palate, these procedures can mean the difference between a life of isolation and one filled with opportunity. Not only does our volunteer team improve physical health and appearance, but we also restore self-confidence and allow children to lead more fulfilling lives.”Since 2010, Mending Faces has completed 19 Medical Missions and provided more than 1,000 children with the gift of a new smile and over 50 patients with scholarships through their Education Fund to attend school. The organization’s most recent Medical Missions were in Binan, Philippines in Sept. 2024, where 38 children received transformative cleft lip/ palate surgeries and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in May 2025, where 47 children were gifted with new smiles.For the two upcoming Medical Missions in 2026, approximately 90-130 children will receive cleft lip and/or palate repairs free of charge."Of the things I've done in my life to date, many of those which make me the most proud have to do with my participation in Mending Faces and the children’s lives we have changed for the better,” says Wong.###About Mending FacesMending Faces was founded in 2010 to make a life-changing difference for underprivileged children born with facial deformities. We conduct medical missions to provide surgical care for children born with cleft lip and cleft palate.Healthcare professionals and outreach personnel donate their time and expertise, and fund their travel expenses to participate. For more information visit: www.mendingfaces.org

Mending Faces Medical Mission

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.