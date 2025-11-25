Love & Harmony Cruise Delivers Aid to Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa, Pledges Ongoing Support Ahead of 2026 Sailing

Love and Harmony Cruise logo

Love and Harmony Cruise mobilizes major relief support across hard-hit communities while reinforcing its long-term commitment to Jamaica.

When Jamaica is in need, it is our responsibility and honor to stand with her. This relief effort is only the beginning.” — Ronnie Tomlinson, Director of Marketing and Public Relations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa , the Love & Harmony Cruise team has mobilized a heartfelt and immediate response, delivering essential supplies and support to some of the most heavily affected communities across Jamaica . The team visited Sandy Ground (St. Elizabeth), Bluefields (Westmoreland), Salt Spring (Montego Bay), and Barnett Lane (Montego Bay), areas where families suffered significant displacement and loss.With the escort and assistance of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Dr. Terrence Bent, Senior Superintendent of Police, the Love & Harmony team ensured secure and organized delivery of aid to hundreds of residents.Each care package was deliberately and compassionately curated, containing building supplies, flashlights, food items, toiletries, sanitary products for women, construction gloves, tarpaulin, water, batteries, toys, clothing, shoes, and other necessities. This initiative marks Phase One of Love & Harmony Cruise’s ongoing commitment to Jamaica’s recovery, with further relief phases planned.“For seven years, Love & Harmony Cruise has proudly sailed with Jamaica at the center of our identity,” said Ronnie Tomlinson, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “With nearly 85% of our cruisers either born in Jamaica or born to Jamaican parents, this island is not just a destination, it’s home. When Jamaica is in need, it is our responsibility and honor to stand with her. This relief effort is only the beginning.”The 2026 Love & Harmony Cruise, sailing April 1–6, 2026 from Miami, Florida to Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Freeport, Bahamas, will take place aboard the luxurious Norwegian Jewel, a world-class vessel known for its elevated comfort and premium amenities. Guests aboard the Norwegian Jewel enjoy multiple dining options, world-class entertainment; featuring Beres Hammond, Romain Virgo, Minister Marion Hall, Agent Sasco, Maxi Priest, Tanya Stephens, Pinchers, Carlene Davis just to name a few. The vessel is known for its spacious accommodations, award-winning service, a full-service spa, pools, lounges, casinos, and vibrant curated nightlife, making it the perfect setting for the premier Caribbean music experience at sea. Tomlinson added:“As we prepare to sail on the Norwegian Jewel, we will also be launching a special give-back initiative that allows our cruisers to support and participate in the ongoing recovery efforts for Hurricane Melissa. Out of many, one people, we are united in Love and Harmony.”A few cabins still available, for more information, booking details, and upcoming initiatives, please visit:

