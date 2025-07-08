GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING DANCEHALL ICON SEAN PAUL DROPS SPICY NEW SINGLE 'GINGER'

Single Artwork

"Ginger" is all about that fiery connection—you know that energy someone brings into your life that’s different, exciting, and unforgettable.” — Sean Paul

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed dancehall superstar Sean Paul is turning up the heat this summer with the release of his latest single, “Ginger,” available worldwide on Friday, July 4 via OneRpm.Blending irresistible hooks with his signature flavor, “Ginger” is a smooth, feel-good anthem that captures the spark of an undeniable attraction. The track showcases in Sean Paul’s effortless charisma and ability to connect with global audiences through rhythm and energy that transcends borders.The chorus says it all:“Girl you got me wrapped around your finger / Spicy like a ginger… / ’Cause you got something different.”Produced by Johnny Goldstein and Daramola for Sean Paul’s Dutty Rock Productions, “Ginger” continues Sean Paul’s legacy of delivering globally resonant dancehall hits while staying true to the authentic sound of Jamaica.Sean Paul shares:" "Ginger" is all about that fiery connection—you know that energy someone brings into your life that’s different, exciting, and unforgettable. I wanted to capture that spice and turn it into a vibe people can feel anywhere in the world. Dancehall is universal, and this one’s for all my spicey ladies and everyone who’s ever felt that spark.”Following a sold-out European leg of his Bring It Tour—which saw him light up stages in Finland, Sweden, Germany, Poland, France, and Croatia—Sean Paul shows no signs of slowing down as he gears up to hit the U.S. stage alongside Wiz Khalifa for their Good Vibes Tour. Sean Paul remains one of dancehall’s most powerful ambassadors, constantly pushing boundaries and connecting cultures through music. “Ginger” is yet another reminder of his unmatched versatility and international appeal.“Ginger” is available on all major streaming platforms.Stream Today

Sean Paul / Ginger - Visualizer

