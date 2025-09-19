Juici Patties Brings Authentic Jamaican Flavors to Queens, NY with First & Only Location in the Borough

Juici Patties Queens N.Y

113-17 Sutphin Blvd celebrates Jamaica’s iconic patty with serious flavor, culture, and community

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamaica’s beloved patty brand, Juici Patties, has officially opened its first U.S. franchise location in Queens, New York (113-17 Sutphin Blvd), bringing one of Jamaica’s most iconic foods straight to the heart of the Caribbean diaspora. Known across the island for decades as the go-to comfort food, Juici Patties proudly celebrates its tagline, “Serious Jamaican Food,” delivering patties that range from mild to spicy, single to combo, ensuring there’s something seriously delicious for every taste bud.For Jamaicans abroad, patties are more than just food—they’re nostalgia. They’re the after-school treat, the lunch break staple, the flavor that instantly transports you back home. With this opening, Queens residents no longer need to fly to Jamaica to enjoy their favorite patties.“Juici Patties are woven into Jamaica’s culture — they’re family, tradition, and a taste of home,” said operations manager. “We are excited to bring that authenticity to Queens, a community rich with Caribbean pride, and to share it with everyone who craves bold, unforgettable flavors.”The new storefront will serve as both a local eatery and cultural hub — a gathering place where Caribbean roots and New York energy meet.Store Information:Juici Patties – Queens113-17 Sutphin Blvd, Queens, NY 11435Hours: Mon–Sat: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM | Sun: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PMIndependently owned and operated by Morant Kay Market LLCJuici Patties’ arrival in Queens is more than a restaurant launch — it’s a cultural milestone, expanding Jamaica’s culinary heritage and offering New Yorkers an authentic taste of the island’s most iconic dish.About Juici PattiesJuici Patties is Jamaica’s largest patty company, serving generations of locals and visitors with its signature flaky crust and flavorful fillings. From its humble beginnings on the island to now opening its first U.S. location, Juici Patties continues to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Jamaican cuisine while staying true to its roots: Serious Jamaican Food.

