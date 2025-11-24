Minister Fajon in Luanda: Slovenia calls for enhanced cooperation between the EU, the African Union and the UN

SLOVENIA, November 24 - Slovenia strengthens ties with African countries

"Slovenia has done a great deal in recent years to strengthen its partnership with Africa. Over the past three years, I have visited many African countries – from Angola, Ethiopia, Algeria and Kenya to Benin, Togo and Somalia, many of them on behalf of the EU. Slovenia has also expanded its diplomatic presence on the African continent by opening three embassies," the Minister explained in her introductory address, adding: "We are keenly aware that the EU and Africa need each other, as they are facing similar challenges – wars and conflicts, climate change and migration. We would like to enhance cooperation with like-minded countries that uphold similar values. We can offer Africa a fair partnership and open doors to Central and Eastern Europe, as well as to the Western Balkans."

Slovenia calls for intensified cooperation between the EU, the African Union and the UN for peace and security in the world

The Minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between the EU, the African Union and the UN: "Multilateralism is in Slovenia's DNA and forms the backbone of its foreign policy. Slovenia is a strong supporter of the UN as the leading force in promoting international cooperation, justice and lasting peace. Our country also supports a stronger African voice on the international stage." Minister Fajon particularly stressed: "Slovenia has included issues that are high on the African agenda among its priorities in the Security Council. I am pleased to note that, during our term, we have enjoyed excellent cooperation with African countries, demonstrating that Slovenia is principled, open, inclusive, transparent and trustworthy," said the Minister.

She also welcomed the strengthened partnership between the UN and the African Union, particularly following the adoption of the resolution on financing African-led peace support operations: "Stable and predictable funding is essential for the success of UN missions on the ground."

At the Summit, leaders adopted a joint declaration identifying four priority areas for cooperation between the EU and the African Union: sustainable development on both continents, peace, security and governance, commitment to multilateralism and a strengthened partnership on migration and mobility.

The seventh EU-AU Summit is held to mark the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership, under the slogan of promoting peace and prosperity through effective multilateralism. This is the first summit since the start of the Russian aggression in Ukraine and the second high-level meeting this year – in May 2025, the Minister participated in the EU-AU Ministerial Meeting in Brussels.

The Summit also provides an opportunity for bilateral meetings

On the sidelines, the Minister met with numerous African leaders, including Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. They agreed that everything must be done to maintain the ceasefire in the Middle East and exchanged views on the situation in Sudan.

She also met with Sister Zvonka Mikec, a Slovenian missionary who has led educational and humanitarian projects in Angola and Mozambique with great enthusiasm and courage for more than three decades, including the Botrstvo project, caring for children, young people and their families: "Slovenia is truly a country of exceptional people with compassionate hearts, who love to help their fellow human beings. Sister Mikec is a builder of bridges between nations, connecting two worlds through her work and weaving strong bonds of solidarity between Slovenia and the African continent. Every life that we change for the better is worth our attention," said Minister Fajon.

Tomorrow, 25 November 2025, Minister Fajon will chair an informal breakfast meeting of foreign ministers on behalf of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, to discuss cooperation between the EU and West African countries, with a special focus on security.