Speech by the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon at EU-AU summit in Luanda, Angola

November 24 - Excellencies,

Allow me to start with a clear and simple point. Today is more than an anniversary. It is a moment to look honestly at how far we have come and to ask whether we are ready for the next steps that our times demand. This seventh summit here in Angola shows that both our continents are ready to deepen this partnership with purpose.

Slovenia is fully committed to this direction. Since taking office in 2022, I have visited several African countries, and my first mission in Africa as Foreign Minister brought me right here to Angola for the OACPS meeting. That visit set the tone for a stronger Slovenian engagement with Africa, based on presence, dialogue and practical cooperation.

Last year we opened Slovenia’s first embassy in Sub Saharan Africa, in Addis Ababa. I later visited Somalia as the first EU foreign minister to do so in two years. That visit resulted in concrete action. Just weeks ago, our Peace Operations Training Centre delivered specialised training for the Somali National Army. This is cooperation that goes beyond statements. It delivers results, builds trust and supports stability.

Earlier this year, on behalf of the EU High Representative, I travelled to Benin and Togo, where I saw first-hand what Europe and Africa achieve together through infrastructure, development and energy projects supported by the EU Global Gateway. These are real improvements for everyday life.

These encounters have strengthened my belief that Africa is a continent of immense potential. A young population, natural resources, strong regional leadership and resilient communities make Africa an essential global partner. Europe and Africa are neighbours in an increasingly interlinked world, and our declaration today reflects this reality. Now we need to turn it into consistent action.

When I reflect on the conversations I have had across the continent three priorities stand out as areas where Europe and Africa must advance together.

First, peace and security. The situations in Sudan, the Sahel and the Great Lakes region, along with the rise of terrorism and violent extremism, require sustained cooperation and frank political dialogue. No region can face these challenges alone. We must support local leadership, regional mechanisms and a stronger international response.

Second, the link between climate and security. Water scarcity, pressure on natural resources and environmental degradation are major risk factors. As Africa develops the Common African Position on Climate, Peace and Security, we have a real opportunity to shape global approaches based on prevention and resilience.

Third, people at the centre. Advancing the Women, Peace and Security and Youth, Peace and Security agendas is essential. Peace processes that do not include the voices of women, youth and local communities cannot deliver lasting results.

Excellencies, before Slovenia joined the UN Security Council, I promised many of you that we would act consistently and without double standards. We stayed true to that promise. We have been vocal about Gaza, where many would rather have us silent. We've been firmly rejecting the blatant violations of UN Charter by an UNSC permanent member state, Russia, with its invasion of Ukraine. And we haven't turned a blind eye to the insufferable atrocities happening in Sudan where vast majority of international community seems to have looked the other way.

As our Security Council term approaches its end, I sincerely thank you for your cooperation. Reaching consensus has become more difficult, but this only increases the responsibility of elected members to work together. Our cooperation with the A3 has been particularly valuable. I am also proud of the joint leadership between Egypt and Slovenia in this year’s Peacebuilding Architecture Review, which concluded with a resolution adopted by both the Security Council and the General Assembly. In this regard, Slovenia also supports the UNSC reform for greater representation of Africa in this body.

We are ready to continue partnership with Africa within the EU AU framework, especially in peacekeeping. The system is under pressure due to financial challenges and a need for a bigger efficiency. Slovenia pays its assessed contributions fully and on time, and we encourage others to do the same. Above all, we recognise the historic and ongoing contribution of African countries to peacekeeping.

After Slovenia’s independence, our foreign policy first focused on our immediate neighbourhood. Today we are broadening our global engagement, including in Africa, where we opened three new embassies during my tenure. Strengthening ties with Africa is becoming a key pillar of Slovenia’s foreign policy.

As a small country, we do not bring large-scale projects. We bring practical cooperation and a sincere readiness to listen. We offer expertise in areas such as water management through an innovative satellite-based project that supports better water oversight, and peace operations training through our Peace Operations Training Centre, just to name a few.

Let me conclude with this. The challenges ahead call for partners who keep their word and who stand together. Europe and Africa can be those partners when we work side by side. Slovenia offers Africa a fair partnership, a link to Central and Eastern Europe and a gateway to the Western Balkans. We will keep doing our part with focus and commitment, because together we can make our people safer and our shared future more secure.