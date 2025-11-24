Submit Release
Prime Minister Robert Golob attends online informal European Council meeting

SLOVENIA, November 24 - Prime Minister Robert Golob participated today, via video conference, in an informal meeting of the European Council. The leaders were briefed on the latest developments, with the primary objective being the establishment of lasting peace in Ukraine.

