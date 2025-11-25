Secretary of Air Force Troy E. Meink to Address attendees at Spacepower Conference 2025

General Whiting, Commander, US Space Command and Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink (photo courtesy of USSF Dalton Prejeant)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) announced today that the Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meink will address attendees of the third annual Spacepower Conference , held December 10–12, 2025, in Orlando, Fl.As Secretary of the Air Force, Meink oversees the organizing, training, and equipping of both the Air Force and the Space Force. His leadership across space systems development, surveillance, advanced technology integration, and national security policy places him at the center of today’s most consequential spacepower decisions.“Secretary Meink’s participation underscores the strategic importance of this year’s Spacepower Conference,” said Bill Woolf, Founder and CEO of the Space Force Association. “As space becomes increasingly contested and consequential, his insight will be invaluable to military, industry, and international partners shaping the future of spacepower.”Meink brings nearly four decades of experience spanning aerospace engineering, major acquisition programs, intelligence community leadership, and senior oversight.About the Spacepower ConferenceThe Spacepower Conference is the only national conference built specifically around the mission, priorities, and modernization of the U.S. Space Force. The 2025 program will feature senior USSF leaders, defense officials, allied partners, aerospace innovators, and mission-focused working sessions across government, industry, and academia. Registration for the Spacepower Conference, as well as agendas, speaker profiles and travel FAQ is available at https://attendspacepower.org . Registration ends on December 4.About the Space Force Association (SFA)The Space Force Association is the professional organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and advancing the development of U.S. and Allied spacepower through advocacy, education, and collaboration.

