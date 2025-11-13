SFA Prepares to Launch Spacepower Conference 2025 with Senior USSF Leaders and Space Industry Innovators

With the federal government now officially reopened, the Space Force Association (SFA) is ramping up preparations for the Spacepower Conference 2025.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the federal government now officially reopened, the Space Force Association (SFA) is ramping up preparations for Spacepower Conference 2025 — the premier forum dedicated to advancing Allied spacepower and supporting the mission of the United States Space Force (USSF).Scheduled for December 10-12, 2025, at the Hilton in Orlando, Florida, the conference will feature dozens of distinguished speakers from the USSF, Department of War, industry, and academia including:-Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, USSF-Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, Commander, U.S. Space Command-Gen. Shawn Bratton, Vice Chief of Space Operations, USSF-CMSgt John F. Bentivenga, Chief Master Sergeant, USSF-Lt. Gen. Philip A. Garrant, Commander, Space Systems Command-Mr. Rick Freeman, President, Amazon Project Kuiper-Lt Gen (ret.) David Buck, President, BRPH Mission Solutions“The end of the shutdown allows us to fully engage our Guardians, industry partners and academic thought-leaders as we make final preparations for this epic three-day conference,” said Bill Woolf, Founder & CEO of SFA. “Spacepower Conference 2025 is where the next phase of U.S. and allied space strategy takes shape—and we are ready to launch.”Over three days, the event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, breakout workshops, and an exhibitor hall showcasing cutting-edge space technologies. Attendees also will benefit from exclusive access to senior USSF leadership and industry innovators.The 2025 event also features several new additions including:-Innovation Hangar – Featuring Launch Pad exhibitors and new and immerging technologies-Spacepower Space Tank Showcase – A lightning-speed pitch competition for aspiring astropreneurs to showcase their space solutions-Signing of The Washington Compact – Affirmation of a global doctrine on the norms of behavior for commercial space operationsRegistration for Spacepower Conference, as well as agendas, speaker profiles and much more is available at https://attendspacepower.org . A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are also available.###

