Space Force Association Welcomes Two New Silver Corporate Members

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished organizations—Lanteris Space Systems and Arcfield—as new Silver Corporate Members. Each company brings exceptional expertise, innovation, and commitment to advancing national security and space operations. Their membership underscores SFA’s mission to unite government, industry, and academia in strengthening the U.S. Space Force and the broader space enterprise.

Lanteris Space Systems

Lanteris Space Systems (formerly known as Maxar Space Systems) unveiled its new identity, with a rebrand that reflects the company’s evolution into a next-generation defense and space technology company operating at the intersection of national security, missile tracking, space infrastructure, deep space exploration and commercial connectivity. Lanteris Space Systems is a company built to deliver speed, innovation and proven success in space. With a focus on rapid design and efficient manufacturing, they help government and commercial customers meet the fast-changing demands of the new space economy. Their track record of on-orbit performance, paired with adaptable, technology-driven solutions, ensures mission success across national security, civil and commercial space. For more information, visit www.lanterisspace.com.

Arcfield

Arcfield was purpose-built to protect the nation and its allies through innovations in systems engineering and integration, space and mission launch assurance, cybersecurity, and conventional and hypersonic missile support. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 16 global offices, Arcfield employs more than 1,600 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals with more than 65 years of collective proven experience supporting missions in cyber and space defense, hypersonic and nuclear deterrence and warfighter readiness. Visit www.arcfield.com for more details.

The addition of these two organizations reflects SFA’s commitment to growing a vibrant ecosystem of industry partners who support the war-fighting principle in the space domain. The Space Force Association welcomes Lanteris Space Systems and Arcfield and looks forward to working with them to strengthen our collective capabilities and to advance the readiness, awareness and strategic posture of the United States in space.

