Openmind Networks Joins GSMA Open Gateway as Channel Partner to Accelerate Global Adoption of CAMARA and OneAPI for Secure Messaging and Fraud Prevention

The role of Channel Partners is essential to the success and rapid scale of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative. Openmind Networks brings decades of specialized expertise in messaging and security.” — Henry Calvert, Head of Networks GSMA

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openmind Networks , an independent technology company specializing in mobile messaging software and services for the telecom industry, today announced it has joined the GSMA Open Gateway initiative as a Channel Partner. This strategic partnership is set to accelerate the global adoption of the standardized GSMA CAMARA initiative and OneAPI standard, empowering operators to efficiently deploy next-generation capabilities focused on secure messaging, authentication, and critical fraud prevention.The GSMA Open Gateway is a global framework of common network APIs that simplifies access to mobile operator networks, accelerating service deployment, fostering innovation, and helping telecom operators fully realize the potential of technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence.Openmind Networks has supported open, industry-standard telecom APIs for more than a decade, beginning with live operator deployments of the GSMA OneAPI for SMS. This work enabled customers to deliver secure, standards-based messaging services - such as one-time passwords - long before network APIs became a mainstream industry focus.As a Channel Partner, Openmind Networks will apply its global reach and its proven Traffic Control platform - an infrastructure trusted by operators to manage billions of messages each day - to accelerate the delivery of standardized APIs to market at scale. CAMARA represents a natural evolution of this commitment. Its Open Gateway specifications align closely with the company’s vision of placing operators at the center of the next generation of messaging and identity services, and Openmind Networks’ product roadmap is already aligned with emerging SMS and identity APIs.With operators relying on Openmind Networks to run core messaging infrastructure today, the company is well positioned to help transform CAMARA from a promising standard into a deployable and commercially impactful reality.“Openmind Networks has spent more than two decades at the forefront of mobile messaging, focusing intensely on security, reliability, and scale,” said Alex Duncan, CEO of Openmind Networks. “Joining the GSMA Open Gateway as a Channel Partner is a natural extension of this commitment. We are already a strong supporter of the CAMARA initiative and implement the OneAPI standard through our Traffic Control Platform. This partnership allows us to use our extensive expertise to help customers efficiently deploy these critical network APIs across their infrastructure, strengthening trusted operator services with essential identity verification and robust fraud prevention capabilities, while complementing and sustaining the value of existing models.”The collaboration ensures that Openmind Networks’ Traffic Control platform can serve as a vital enabler for operators to expose their network capabilities in a consistent, standardized way. Openmind Networks’ role as a Channel Partner significantly increases the speed and reach of Open Gateway adoption in the crucial messaging and security domains.Henry Calvert, Head of Networks at the GSMA, commented, “The role of Channel Partners is essential to the success and rapid scale of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative. Openmind Networks brings decades of specialized expertise in messaging and security, and their existing implementation of OneAPI via their Traffic Control platform makes them a valuable addition to the ecosystem. Their focus will significantly accelerate the deployment of these standardized network APIs, helping our operator partners unlock new 5G value and deliver critical security and authentication services to enterprises globally.”About Openmind NetworksOpenmind Networks is an independent technology company focused on mobile messaging software services for the telecom industry. Openmind Networks’ messaging solutions enable telecom operators to consolidate their core messaging, protect their network and unlock the potential in business messaging and 5G.Boasting a highly experienced team of engineers, Openmind Networks has consistently led the way in bringing new innovations to the mobile messaging industry for more than two decades.Openmind Networks is responsible for delivering more than 1.5 billion messages per day with a global customer base which includes the world’s largest mobile operators, wholesalers, aggregators, social media providers and software firms.About GSMA Open GatewayThe GSMA Open Gateway is a global industry initiative that standardizes access to telecom network capabilities through common, cloud-native APIs. Developed through collaboration with the GSMA and global telecom operators, the framework aims to simplify and accelerate the delivery of digital services, unlock the full value of 5G, and create a unified, global developer ecosystem.

