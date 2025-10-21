Telarix and Openmind Networks Strengthen Strategic Partnership on Voice and Messaging Services

Telarix and Openmind Networks today announced a strategic partnership aimed at empowering operators with next-gen, converged voice and messaging capabilities.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telarix , a global leader in interconnect and settlement solutions, and Openmind Networks , a global leader in mobile network messaging systems and security, today announced an expanded strategic partnership aimed at empowering international operators with next-generation, converged voice and messaging capabilities.The enhanced collaboration builds on more than two decades of innovation and customer success, as both companies have long supported the world’s largest operators in optimizing voice and mobile messaging networks. As the industry advances toward RCS for Business and as challenges around rate management, origin-based routing, and traffic integrity intensify — this renewed partnership provides operators with the agility, automation, and business intelligence needed to stay competitive.By integrating Telarix’s interconnect billing and settlement expertise with Openmind Networks’ advanced messaging systems, the partnership enables operators to streamline operations, accelerate service launches, and enhance revenue assurance. Together, the companies offer a unified approach to managing converged communications with greater transparency and operational efficiency.“We’ve worked closely with Openmind Networks for several years, and this partnership has continually helped our customers unlock new value from their voice and messaging investments,” said Chuck Parrish, SVP at Telarix. “Our combined capabilities in converged billing, invoicing, and revenue assurance allow operators to launch new services faster, improve margins, and gain unprecedented visibility into their business performance.”Alex Duncan, CEO at Openmind Networks, added:“The partnership between Openmind Networks and Telarix represents a shared vision for the future of telecom — one that unites data-driven intelligence, automation, and innovation across both voice and messaging for the benefit of our customers. Together, we’re equipping operators to succeed in a converged, digital-first communications landscape.”Both Telarix and Openmind Networks are active members of leading industry organizations, including MEF, GSMA, and GLF. The companies will be showcasing their joint solutions at Capacity Europe, where they will engage with customers, partners, and industry leaders to demonstrate how their collaboration is reshaping the future of interconnect and messaging services.Media ContactBrendan TobinDirector of MarketingOpenmind Networkssales@openmindnetworks.comBrendan TobinOpenmind Networks+353 1 633 0070email us here

