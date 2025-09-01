eir Partners with Openmind Networks as Preferred Messaging Systems Provider

Openmind Networks will deliver their industry-leading Short Message Service Centre (SMSC) to ensure the highest standards of messaging for eir’s customers.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openmind Networks , a global leader in messaging platform solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with eir , one of Ireland’s premier providers of telecommunications and postal services. As eir’s preferred supplier for messaging systems software and Short Message Service Center ( SMSC ) solutions, Openmind Networks will deliver industry-leading security and reliability to ensure the highest standards of messaging for eir’s customers.With the telecommunications landscape undergoing rapid transformation, Eir remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and reliable messaging services to its private and business customers. By selecting Openmind Networks as its partner for messaging systems, including SMSC, Application Router, and IPSM Gateway, eir solidifies its position as a leader in secure, future-proof communications."The partnership with Openmind Networks provides Eir with a solid platform on which to further develop our messaging portfolio," said Liam O’Toole, Head of Mobile Data and Messaging at eir. "Openmind Networks’ proven expertise in messaging systems makes them the ideal partner to help us deliver innovative and robust messaging solutions to our customers."Openmind Networks specializes in advanced messaging systems software, fraud prevention solutions, and communication platforms that empower operators to adapt to an ever-changing market. Focused on security, reliability, and scalability, Openmind Networks ensures telecom providers can deliver seamless messaging experiences while safeguarding customer data."We are extremely pleased to be chosen as eir’s principal partner for messaging systems software and SMSC," said Alex Duncan, CEO of Openmind Networks. "This partnership reflects a long history of providing messaging solutions in the Irish market that enable operators like eir to provide best-in-class messaging for their subscribers and maximize revenues from A2P messaging."For more information about Openmind Networks and its innovative messaging platform solutions, please visit openmindnetworks.com.About eireir is Ireland's leading provider of fixed-line and mobile telecommunications services, serving approximately 2 million customers. It operates the most extensive network in Ireland, offering advanced voice, data, broadband, and TV services to residential, business, enterprise, and government markets. eir is committed to innovation, continuously expanding Ireland’s largest fiber-to-the-home network and delivering the best available 5G network.About Openmind NetworksOpenmind Networks is an independent technology company focused on mobile messaging software services for the telecom industry. Openmind Networks’ messaging solutions enable telecom operators to consolidate their core messaging, protect their network and unlock the potential in business messaging and 5G.Boasting a highly experienced team of engineers, Openmind Networks has consistently led the way in bringing new innovations to the mobile messaging industry for more than two decades.Openmind Networks is responsible for delivering more than 1.5 billion messages per day with a global customer base which includes the world’s largest mobile operators, wholesalers, aggregators, social media providers and software firms.Media ContactBrendan TobinDirector of MarketingOpenmind Networkssales@openmindnetworks.com

