SoundHound AI and Parkopedia Launch Voice AI-Powered Parking Search and Payment Agent

UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Partnership delivers a smarter, safer and more connected driving experience- Hands-free parking discovery, recommendations and bookings all possible via in-car voice AI- Parkopedia and SoundHound will present a joint demo at CESin Las Vegas in JanuaryParkopedia, the world’s leading connected car services provider, today announced an expanded partnership with SoundHound AI, a global leader in voice and conversational AI, to introduce an in-vehicle voice AI parking agent as part of SoundHound’s in-car voice commerce platform.The collaboration integrates Parkopedia’s extensive global parking database, covering more than 90 million spaces in over 20,000 cities, with SoundHound’s in-car voice commerce platform. Drivers can now simply ask their vehicle to find parking, compare real-time prices and availability and complete payments on the spot, all within seconds and all by voice.The new Parkopedia AI Agent provides proactive, intelligent recommendations, such as suggesting parking near a destination, surfacing special offers like ‘first hour free’ and presenting real-time availability and pricing options, adding both convenience and value to the driving experience.Example scenario:DRIVER: “Navigate me to Grand Central Market, LA.”AI VOICE AGENT: “Navigating to Grand Central Market. Parking looks busy at Grand Central Market. Would you like me to find you available parking near your destination?”DRIVER: “Yes, please.”AI VOICE AGENT: “There are five parking locations near Grand Central Market. The closest is Nevada Boulevard with availability and a pre-paid payment option. I’ve shown the associated costs on screen, would you like to reserve a spot?”DRIVER: “Yes, please reserve it.”AI VOICE AGENT: “Your parking is confirmed and paid, the first hour is free. Navigation is set.”“At Parkopedia, our goal has always been to remove friction from parking, a traditionally challenging element that detracts from the driving experience,” said Duncan Licence, Chief Product Officer at Parkopedia. “By integrating our global parking database with SoundHound’s advanced voice AI, we’re making it possible for drivers to seamlessly find, reserve and pay for parking using nothing more than their voice in a major step forward in convenience and safety on the road.”“Agentic voice commerce is redefining how drivers interact with their vehicles, allowing them to make hands-free purchases and complete transactions on the go. Parking is a natural next application,” said Michael Zagorsek, COO at SoundHound AI. “Together with Parkopedia, we’re giving drivers a fully conversational, hands-free way to find and pay for parking on the go. It's part of our broader vision to make everyday in-car tasks effortless, intelligent and connected.”Voice commerce first debuted at CES 2025 with in-vehicle food ordering . With Parkopedia, SoundHound is expanding the platform to essential driving-related services by enabling frictionless, voice-powered parking transactions, demonstrating how conversational AI can make everyday tasks faster, simpler and safer.The partnership between Parkopedia and SoundHound will be showcased at SoundHound’s CES 2026 booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center (West Hall, Booth #5867). SoundHound plans to enable new, hands-free voice commerce capabilities across multiple industries, including restaurant reservations, ticket purchases, appointment making and more, bringing the same convenience to a variety of services accessible from the vehicle. SoundHound’s conversational AI technology is already used by hundreds of large enterprise brands and is deployed in millions of cars and devices globally.ENDSAbout ParkopediaParkopedia, acquired by Arrive in 2025, is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed indoor maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to available parking spaces and EV chargers. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.About SoundHound AISoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices and restaurants. The company’s various groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world-class businesses.Parkopedia Global Media ContactChristofer LloydPR and Communications ManagerT: +44(0)7762300016E: christofer.lloyd@parkopedia.comSoundHound Media ContactGianna ArantesSenior Manager, Corporate CommunicationsT: +1 201-815-9852E: PR@SoundHound.com

