Parkopedia and Hyundai AutoEver Showcase Europe’s First In-Car Indoor Navigation

Parkopedia and Hyundai AutoEver launch Europe's first in-car indoor navigation, enhancing parking and EV charging with seamless, high-definition 3D maps.

We are committed to making cities more livable, with this technology contributing immensely to end-to-end multi-modal travel and seamless mobility.” — Duncan Licence, Parkopedia CPO

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Seamless end-to-end navigation directs drivers for their entire journey to a specific indoor parking space, EV charger or zone- New Indoor Maps service futureproofs automaker fleets, enabling autonomy, Automated Valet Parking (AVP) and smart infrastructure- Parkopedia has a growing inventory of indoor maps across Europe with new tooling and AI, expediting the process of adding new global locationsParkopedia and Hyundai AutoEver are pleased to have successfully demonstrated Europe’s first end-to-end in-car navigation and mapping service, which provides a streamlined, stress-free parking process for drivers completing their journeys in indoor locations. The Indoor Maps service seamlessly directs drivers to specific parking spaces, EV chargers or zones, helping them to navigate indoor or underground locations without the need for traditional GPS localisation.Once in production, Indoor Maps is set to become a key differentiator for automakers as drivers place ever more value in seamless in-car technology. This service delivers value across parking, mobility and autonomous driving, helping drivers to easily navigate indoors as well as outdoors. Unlike current user journeys that finish at the car park entrance, seamless end-to-end navigation completes the journey by guiding drivers all the way to their exact parking space or zone, for use cases such as EV charging or for more efficient onward mobility.Helping to make the service invaluable for drivers, Parkopedia has improved 3D visualisation and linked Indoor Maps to Parkopedia’s EV product for a seamless parking and charging experience, whether drivers are parking indoors or outdoors. This is an increasingly important consideration as EVs continue to make up a growing proportion of the global car fleet and drivers increasingly want to be able to conveniently charge while parked away from home.Parkopedia, in partnership with Hyundai AutoEver, will be the first company to offer full high-definition indoor maps at scale across Europe, with North American mapping already underway. In contrast to relying on low-fidelity map data, Parkopedia utilises rich 3D point cloud data to create fully high-definition maps, capturing precise real-world details to deliver a safer, smoother, and more intuitive navigation experience. This means better contextual awareness, with map data including walking routes, EV chargers, accessible spaces and payment zones for a frictionless end-to-end experience.Parkopedia already has a market-ready inventory of car parks across Europe and continues to add new data and locations daily. In addition, we are currently expanding the service into North America due to customer demand, starting with the San Francisco Bay Area, with active deployments underway to map new locations.Parkopedia has prioritised indoor maps of key mobility hubs, including airports, train station car parks and large shopping centres to make parking and navigation simpler in the locations that drivers are most likely to encounter. The company has already mapped 18 of the busiest 25 airports in Europe, with individual car parks up to 6,000 spaces included, helping to take the stress out of airport navigation and parking.Parkopedia has invested significant resources into new tooling and AI optimisation to improve the speed and efficiency of creating new indoor maps. This involves automating repeatable tasks and taking advantage of computer vision and machine learning technology, including developing unique algorithms that can recognise and log features such as entrances, staircases and elevators.Highlighting the value of this new service, Duncan Licence, Chief Product Officer at Parkopedia, said: “We are pleased that Hyundai AutoEver has proven that our Indoor Maps service can be successfully integrated into its vehicles and highly valued by its users. We are committed to making cities more livable, with this technology contributing immensely to end-to-end multi-modal travel and seamless mobility across a variety of everyday use cases.”ENDSAbout ParkopediaParkopedia, acquired by Arrive in 2025, is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed indoor maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to available parking spaces and EV chargers. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.About Hyundai AutoEverHyundai AutoEver is a leader in mobility innovation providing specialised products for diverse environments from vehicle software to smart factories. The company is developing a standard software platform for future mobility, with its navigation software used in more than 70 countries. Hyundai AutoEver provides customers with a richer mobility experience and innovative value through high-tech navigation software with various contents and services.The company realises customer-first value that enables customers around the world to drive quickly and safely to their destination through various navigation software, including a HD map, which contains information on lanes and various road facilities and is an essential condition for enabling safe autonomous driving.Parkopedia Global Media ContactChristofer LloydPR and Communications ManagerT: +44(0)7762300016E: christofer.lloyd@parkopedia.comHyundai AutoEver Media ContactJunwon KwonTeam Manager, PR TeamT: +82(0)10-8181-0911E: junwon@hyundai-autoever.com

