Parkopedia and ParkMobile to launch US eMSP service

Parkopedia and ParkMobile launch a seamless eMobility Service Provider (eMSP) in North America, enhancing EV charging and parking convenience.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - The most accurate and convenient North American eMSP is set to launch later in 2025, catering for both consumer and fleet drivers- ParkMobile to strengthen partnerships with leading North America CPOs and fleet providers, building upon its market-leading parking services to deliver a seamless proposition to EV drivers across North America- New eMSP leverages Parkopedia’s EV data and in-car payment expertise, and ParkMobile’s extensive network and parking integrations, with both brands now part of the EasyPark Group30 April 2025 - London, UK / Atlanta, USFollowing the acquisition of Parkopedia by EasyPark Group and the expansion of the Group’s service portfolio, sister brand ParkMobile will launch as an eMobility Service Provider (eMSP) in North America. The EV charging service will be powered by Parkopedia, complementing ParkMobile’s existing parking platform and further enhancing its mobility offering. ParkMobile’s existing 65 million user base and market-leading smart parking and mobility platform will enable closer cooperation with Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and fleet providers operating in North America to offer a seamless EV charging and payment experience via in-vehicle headunits and the ParkMobile app.The new eMSP will leverage Parkopedia’s extensive experience in EV charging services and market-leader position for global in-car payments to create immersive EV charging payment experiences and additional opportunities for CPOs, aggregators and MSPs. This move will also support the ability to orchestrate transactions in future, offering greater added value to both drivers and fleet managers, while enabling OEMs to provide desirable premium EV charging services to their customers.This new offering will create the most accurate and convenient eMSP in North America, enabling ParkMobile customers to use their pre-existing accounts to not only park but also charge - something which is becoming increasingly important as EV adoption accelerates around the world. Unique driver experiences will be facilitated by the combination of Parkopedia’s auto-grade data products and ParkMobile’s sophisticated payment functionality.Once live, fleet customers will benefit from being able to access new EV fleet capabilities from within their existing fleet management solution, ensuring greater convenience and efficiency.Benefits for consumersThis new functionality will enable ParkMobile customers to pay for parking and charging via a single solution. Not only does this provide convenience to drivers, but it also helps drivers to find the cheapest available charging sessions, regardless of provider, via multi-contract plug and charge capabilities. Research shows that many drivers are frustrated by having to rely on multiple systems to access services and want convenient unified platforms, with 97% of US participants in the 2025 In-Car Payments User Experience Report stating that they would value being able to access multiple in-car payment services (eg. parking, fuelling/EV charging etc.) through one platform.Nearly all US participants (97%) also said that in-car payment functionality would improve their driving experience, showing that integrated connected car services are becoming a more important selling point for new car buyers.Benefits for fleet managersThe new solution will seamlessly integrate into existing fleet management systems, offering businesses greater convenience and helping them to reduce their operational costs thanks to intelligent route optimization and improved vehicle utilization by enabling fleets to find and access the cheapest charging options across multiple MSPs and CPOs thanks to Parkopedia’s developed multi-contract Plug & Charge solution and tariff transparency.Not only does this enable better cost control, but it also reduces the complexity of invoice management by combining parking and charging costs into one invoice. It also ensures more efficient use of fleet vehicles, improving vehicle utilization by incorporating EV charging into daily route planning.This is particularly important as the cost of public charging can vary dramatically and the benefit of reduced fuelling costs by moving from ICE vehicles to EVs is only possible if fleets charge intelligently and avoid costly charging locations and providers - some of which can cost more to charge than an equivalent amount of gas would for an ICE vehicle.Meanwhile, fleet drivers will benefit from reduced time needed to find public chargers, thanks to accurate data, including real-time availability information. In addition, having access to this functionality through the head unit of the vehicle offers greater convenience to drivers, with the option for them to view this information on mobile devices, if desired.Highlighting the value of this new eMSP, Duncan Licence, Chief Product Officer, at Parkopedia, said: “This new eMSP service will offer significant value to drivers, fleets and OEMs, by combining the value of our extensive parking and charging data with in-car transactions and making this easily accessible to more than 65 million existing ParkMobile customers. We know drivers value being able to access their driving-related services in one platform, with confidence in utilizing the best available tariffs to charge, and in-car payments becoming increasingly demanded by drivers, with this new eMSP offering covering all this and more.”Scott Booker, General Manager of Parking at EasyPark Group, parent company of ParkMobile, stated: “ParkMobile is committed to expanding direct integrations with a growing network of CPOs to deliver a seamless, high-quality experience for drivers, fleets, and OEMs. The announcement of our new eMSP service represents a significant step forward in our ability to provide added value to our customers—particularly as EV adoption accelerates and demand for frictionless charging solutions continues to rise.”

