OSCE leaders call to step up efforts to prevent violence against women and girls as 16 Days of Activism campaign kicks off

HELSINKI/VIENNA/WARSAW, 25 November 2025 — Launching the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, OSCE leaders, called today for renewed commitment and stronger action to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls across the OSCE region.

They urged OSCE participating States, partners and all stakeholders to use the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign to redouble efforts to end violence against women and girls. They emphasised that, not only is this a moral and human rights imperative, it is also essential for achieving lasting security and equality for all.

“Violence against women shatters communities and denies women basic human rights. Addressing it is not just about justice for the victims; it is about building a safer, more equal world. Education, awareness, and strong legal frameworks are essential tools in this fight. I encourage all OSCE participating States to ratify and implement the gold standard convention for tackling violence against women, namely the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, better known as the Istanbul Convention,” said OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

Despite many years of joint efforts to improve the situation, violence against women and girls remains alarmingly widespread and, in some places, is even increasing. The latest UN Women and UNODC report on femicides notes that a woman is killed every ten minutes by a partner or family member.

Additionally, in conflicts around the world, rape and sexual violence continue to be used as a weapon of war. This is an international emergency.

“Preventing violence against women and girls is a security priority that demands urgent and sustained action. Femicide is an extreme and heinous form of this violence. We must work tirelessly until every woman and girl is safe from violence,” said Secretary General Sinirlioğlu.

The SG noted this year’s OSCE campaign in support of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence focuses on prevention. This requires not only time and investment, but also tackling the problem at its roots. When prevention is neglected, the human and economic costs of addressing the consequences of violence are far greater. Investing in prevention means investing in safer, more equal societies. Sustained work on prevention also requires commitment to collecting data, developing smarter policies, and ensuring sustained funding for programmes that challenge harmful stereotypes and empower women and girls in every community. As a key multilateral actor, the OSCE will continue working as a powerful force for the rights and equality of women and girls everywhere.

“The OSCE has invested significantly to support the efforts of all 57 participating States to strengthen their prevention and protection mechanisms. To promote this goal, we engage with policy makers, judicial institutions, and civil society,” said Sinirlioğlu.

“Far too often, the chilling effect of violence and threats prevents women and girls from living freely and reaching their full potential. This must change,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “Ending violence against women requires not only strong laws and policies, but also a change of attitudes. To succeed in reducing and ultimately eradicating this terrible crime, we must ensure that men are part of the solution. Violence against women is not a ‘women’s issue’ – it is a challenge and a responsibility for society as a whole.”

The OSCE works with participating States to make the prevention of violence against women and girls a central part of its work grounded in the 2004 OSCE Action Plan for the Promotion of Gender Equality, as well as key Ministerial Council Decisions (MC.DEC 15/5, 7/14 and 4/18) aimed at eliminating all forms of violence against women. The Organization helps governments better understand trends and strengthen prevention strategies, including on femicide. This includes supporting policy development, training first responders to apply protection mechanisms safely, and supporting initiatives that ensure access to essential services such as shelters, helplines, and legal protection. Engaging men as actors of positive change is also central to the OSCE’s approach, alongside programmes that work directly with perpetrators to break cycles of abuse.