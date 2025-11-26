Media opportunities at the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna

HELSINKI/VIENNA, 25 November 2025 - The 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will take place on 4–5 December 2025 at Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria. Hosted at the invitation of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen, the event will gather Foreign Ministers from the 57 OSCE participating States and 11 Partners for Co-operation.

Media representatives planning to attend the Ministerial Council must register online by 1 December 2025, 17:00 CET. Advance registration on the Austrian Federal Press Service’s online accreditation system is mandatory for both in-person and virtual attendance.

Media Opportunities

The following media opportunities are currently scheduled. Additional opportunities may arise closer to the event and will be communicated to accredited journalists.

Thursday, 4 December 2025

08:30–09:45 (TBC) Doorstep Opportunity (pool registration required)

10:00–10:45 Opening Plenary Session – Opening Remarks (pool registration required)

12:00–13:00 Side Event: Bridging Generations in Mediation: Youth Leadership for Peace and Security

15:00–16:00 Side Event: Justice and Humanity: Returning Ukrainian Children Abducted by to Their Families

16:00–17:00 Side Event: No security without media freedom

17:00–18:00 Side Event: Preparing the democratic future of Belarus

18:00–19:00 Side Event: Helsinki+50: United for Protection in Times of Crises

Friday, 5 December 2025

09:00–10:00 Side Event: Trafficking in human beings in the times of crises: new challenges requiring new responses

12:45–13:15 (TBC) Closing Plenary Session - Exact timing will be announced at the Media Centre on the day (pool registration required)

13:30 Final Press Conference (open attendance – no pool)

Important Notes:

The side events listed above are open to the media, and accessible to accredited journalists present at the Ministerial Council.

Participation in any of the pools is contingent on the agreement that any footage obtained as part of a pool must be freely shared with other media in the Media Centre if requested.

Participation in the doorstep pool precludes attendance in the opening session pool due to logistical constraints.

To ensure timely access to the Media Centre, media representatives are advised to arrive at the venue well before 08:00 on 4 December. This allows sufficient time to proceed through security screening.

Media interested in pool opportunities must email federalpressservice@bka.gv.at to register their interest indicating which pool opportunity, their outlet and their medium. Registration for pools ends on Monday, 1 December 2025 at 17.00.

Remote coverage and livestreaming

The arrivals/handshake of Heads of Delegations, the opening and closing plenary sessions, and the final press conference will be livestreamed on the OSCE website: https://www.osce.org/live.

Accredited media representatives can also follow the Ministerial Council remotely, including delegate statements. The Virtual Media Centre will provide a one-way transmission for viewing purposes only, without interactive participation. Interpretation in six languages will be available via Zoom. A Zoom link will be shared with accredited media representatives in advance.

Interview Requests

Requests for interviews should be directed to the OSCE Communications and Media Section at press@osce.org.

Further Information

Detailed instructions regarding media facilities and accreditation can be found in the Media Handbook.

Further updates and details, including media pool opportunities and operational guidelines for the Media Centre, will be regularly posted on the official Event Page.

For inquiries related to media participation at the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting, please contact Ms Petra Sarias, petra.sarias@gov.fi.

Media Accreditation: Austrian Federal Press Service: federalpressservice@bka.gv.at

For general media inquiries, please contact press@osce.org.

As the OSCE's principal decision-making body, the Ministerial Council offers a key platform for Foreign Ministers to review and address the security situation in the OSCE area, as well as to evaluate the Organization's work in all its fields of activity.