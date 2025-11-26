Joining forces to stop femicide 

Strengthening System-wide Co-ordination to Prevent Femicide in North Macedonia

Skopje, 25 November 2025 – As part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the OSCE Mission to Skopje today convened a flagship event, “From Reporting Violence to Preventing Femicide – A Systemic Response”, bringing together the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, representatives of state institutions, justice-sector professionals, civil society, and media. The event showcased national progress toward establishing the Femicide Watch initiative, the country’s first co-ordinated, multisectoral mechanism dedicated to monitoring and preventing femicide.

In her keynote address, President Siljanovska Davkovaemphasized the importance of institutional co-ordination and prevention: “ We need clear definitions, reliable data and an analytical, coordinated approach to femicide. Strong institutions also require greater representation of women in key decision-making roles. Addressing gender-based violence demands clear indicators, consistent action and sustained public awareness. Femicide is a systemic problem—and it requires a systemic response.”.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Kilian Wahl, Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, stressed: “Femicide is preventable. When information stays in separate files and institutions work in silos, risks go unrecognized and opportunities for intervention are missed. Real prevention begins with early action, shared responsibility, and a system where institutions see the full picture and act before it is too late.”

The initiative builds on long-standing OSCE support for addressing violence against women, including retrospective case analysis, trial monitoring, and collaboration with the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights and the National Network to End Violence Against Women. Findings from these efforts revealed recurring patterns of long-term abuse that often went unreported, inconsistent legal qualifications, and fragmented data—highlighting the need for a unified, evidence-based prevention framework.

At the heart of the initiative is the Multisectoral Working Body, which brings together representatives from law enforcement, prosecution, the judiciary, social and health services, and civil society. The Body reviews femicide and attempted femicide cases recorded since 2014, identifies systemic gaps, and ensures lessons are learned across institutions. While not a solution in itself, it provides a structured space for collaboration, information-sharing, and early prevention.

The programme included contributions from institutional practitioners and civil society experts, followed by an interactive discussion on challenges, lessons learned, and next steps. The OSCE Mission to Skopje reaffirmed its continued support to national partners to ensure that the lessons from past cases translate into sustained improvements in prevention, protection, and accountability.