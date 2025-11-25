Confiscated assets as tools for social good: OSCE hosts regional workshop in Almaty

How to turn confiscated criminal assets into tools for positive social and societal impact was the focus of a regional workshop in Almaty from 18 to 19 November organized by the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department and the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities , in co-operation with the OSCE Programme Office in Astana.

Officials from prosecution offices, anti-corruption agencies, financial intelligence units, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-style regional body Eurasia Group (EAG), and civil society organizations from Central Asia assembled to explore how recovered physical assets can be re-used to support public services, local communities, and sustainable development.

Vera Strobachova-Budway, Senior Economic Officer and Head of the Economic Governance Unit of OCEEA, said, “Social re-use is a vital component of the asset recovery cycle. It not only ensures that criminal proceeds are removed from illicit networks, but also transforms them into resources that directly benefit society.”

Participants shared good practices on transparent management of seized assets, legal frameworks that allow for their social re-use, and innovative reinvestment models, from supporting education initiatives to funding community-based recovery programmes that also contribute to develop entrepreneurship, employability and the economy. The workshop also emphasized the importance of public trust, gender-sensitive approaches, and accountability in the reinvestment process.

“We are proud to support efforts that strengthen asset recovery and promote integrity across Central Asia. Confiscating criminal assets is a vital step, but no less important is that they must be used. Social reuse when done responsibly can help communities rebuild trust, especially when done within FATF guidelines,” said Cathy Cottrell, Economic Counsellor of the British Embassy in Astana.

Bernhard Weber, CEO of the Austrian nonprofit ICEP, noted that “social reuse is an investment that starts with institutions — not money”. FATF recommendations on social reuse and anti-money laundering were also at the center of the conversation, as well as recent FATF guidance encouraging countries to dedicate a percentage of confiscated assets to funding capacity building projects.

The event was held as part of the OSCE’s extra-budgetary project, “Strengthening Asset Recovery Efforts in the OSCE Region”, jointly implemented by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department and the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities. This project has been funded with assistance from the UK government; however, the views expressed do not necessarily reflect the UK government’s official policies.