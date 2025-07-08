Karger Joins NICE Knowledge Resources Framework to Provide Peer-Reviewed Medical Content to NHS Libraries

Karger Publishers’ eBook and eJournal collections are now available for NHS Libraries to buy via the National Institute of Health and Care Excellent Framework

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In meeting the stringent criteria of NICE, Karger Publishers has demonstrated highest quality standards in their portfolio of peer-reviewed content , including 100 journals and 9,000 books.The NICE Knowledge Resources Framework Agreement is a procurement system for healthcare organisations in the United Kingdom, which facilitates access to key medical publications to support clinical practice, learning and development. As a result, NHS Trust libraries will be able to purchase Karger’s eBook Collection with access in perpetuity as well as annual subscriptions to Karger’s eJournal Collection which comprises 57 hybrid journal titles.“Making Karger’s books and journals available via the NICE Framework will give libraries confidence that they’re purchasing from a trusted supplier,” says Alison Hope, Regional Manager at Karger Publishers. “This development is an example of our continued commitment to supporting medical libraries and publishing relevant peer-reviewed electronic resources .”As a new supplier to the NICE framework, Karger Publishers will offer its high level of service to NHS libraries in the United Kingdom, enabling them to access Karger’s world-renowned eBook and eJournal portfolio.For more information on Karger’s offer for libraries, please visit https://karger.com/pages/librarians About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit karger.comAbout NICENICE is at the forefront of bringing better care to people. Our core purpose is to help practitioners and commissioners get the best care to patientspeople, fast, while ensuring value for the taxpayer. We do this by:• producing useful and usable guidance for health and care practitioners• providing rigorous, independent assessment of complex evidence for new health technologies• developing recommendations that focus on what matters most and drive innovation into the hands of health and care practitioners• encouraging the uptake of best practice to improve outcomes for everyoneFind out more by visiting: https://www.nice.org.uk/about/what-we-do About the NICE Knowledge Resources electronic and print content framework agreement.Eligible purchasers can access all details about how to buy digital electronic and print content resources from the NICE “Buy books, journals and databases”webpage at: https://www.nice.org.uk/about/nice-communities/library-and-knowledge-services-staff/buy-books-journals-and-databases

