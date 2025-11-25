CliniConnect: AI in Healthcare - Where Innovation Meets Inclusion

Uniting pioneers and leaders in healthcare who are reshaping the process of diagnosis and patient treatment through the power of Artificial Intelligence

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The VAP Group is organising a global event called CliniConnect: AI in Healthcare , which brings together industry leaders in the world of healthcare. Hosted on December 8, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, this event will revolve around emerging AI-powered healthcare solutions that are set to revolutionize the way patient treatment and diagnosis are handled. The official side event of Global AI Show will drive innovation in the sector and will serve as a platform that actively encourages discussions and networking, bridging the gap between healthcare and AI technology.The event will feature a panel of world-renowned healthcare professionals who will share their thoughts on “Abu Dhabi to the World: MENA’s Role in Global AI Health Innovation.” Additionally, visitors will also have the option to attend a fireside chat where a discussion over “The Next Decade of AI in Healthcare: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities” will take place.Attendees, sponsors and partners will have the opportunity to network in an ecosystem with like-minded individuals to promote the growth of technology in the domain. With Abu Dhabi working to establish its position as a global leader in AI technology, this event serves as a wonderful opportunity for individuals to connect and grow their ideas into actionable work that has a lasting impact on the healthcare industry, with the help of the city’s advanced infrastructure.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: AI in healthcareSecure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalaishow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you have ideas that are capable of transforming the medical industry, or you want to stay updated with all the latest technological advancements heading into 2026, register now at https://www.globalaishow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ VAP Group is a global events and community-building organization dedicated to the growth and development of AI, blockchain, Web3 and gaming ecosystems. With a global footprint (UAE, UK, India, Hong Kong), the organization is committed to bridging the gap between local, regional and global ecosystems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.