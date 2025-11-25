The Algorithm Alliance - AI Builder’s Meetup: Advancing Applied AI and Algorithmic Innovation

A collaborative forum for data scientists, ML engineers, and tech innovators to solve real-world challenges

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted by The Algorithm Alliance and powered by VAP Group , this event aims to help data scientists, ML engineers and innovators address some of the real-world challenges with the help of applied artificial intelligence. Scheduled for December 8, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, this event will bring together visionaries and thought leaders to discuss how advanced algorithms in machine learning can help address some of the challenges in the tech industry.The event will feature a panel discussion with some of the industry's most popular leaders discussing “AI in the Enterprise: Integration and Adoption Challenges.” Apart from that, attendees will also have the opportunity to share their own stories and solutions within a vetted environment during a short open-mic session. These activities will help promote collaboration between data scientists and innovators to drive the evolutionary wave in AI and ML.In a world where AI is slowly being adopted into industries on a global scale, this event can help drive ideas and innovation that can solve challenges on a global scale. With Abu Dhabi providing its infrastructure for the event, it helps solidify the emirate's position as a global powerhouse in the world of AI and technology.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: Applied AIExpected scale:Secure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalaishow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re an individual looking to pave the way for the future of artificial intelligence, or you’re looking to include AI to transform your business and take it to a global level, then this event is for you. Don’t sleep on The Algorithm Alliance, because it’s your ticket to witness the AI revolution first-hand. Register now at https://www.globalaishow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ VAP Group is an organization dedicated to building and growing global communities around AI, blockchain, Web3 and gaming ecosystems. The organization has over 12 years of experience in fostering conversations in the aforementioned domains and has a global footprint (UAE, UK, India, Hong Kong). VAP Group is committed to bringing local, regional and global networks together.

