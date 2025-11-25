Dubai gears up for the region’s most anticipated tech gathering as DATE MENA kicks off on 26 November
As a high-impact platform, DATE MENA brings 40+ international and regional speakers delivering actionable insights across AI, Blockchain & Digital Assets, Cybersecurity, Immersive Technologies, Digital Entrepreneurship, Financial Innovation, Customer Experience, Quantum Computing, Cloud, Hybrid, and HCI solutions. This year’s agenda features some of the summit’s most anticipated conversations, including Dr Marwan AlZarouni on Dubai’s AI and blockchain innovations; an AI in Action panel with leaders from EMSTEEL, ADNOC Distribution, The Kanoo Group, and Nas Neuron Health Services; a deep dive into the
UAE’s virtual asset ecosystem with VARA, BitOasis, Maalexi, and D2A2, and a fireside chat on next-gen cybersecurity featuring DP World and Atlantis Resorts. These sessions offer practical insights and strategic perspectives that are unmissable for anyone shaping MENA’s digital future.
Speaking about the event, Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO, Trescon, said, “We are powering the region’s digital future at DATE MENA.” He continued, “Leaders, innovators, and disruptors from across the region come together as breakthroughs are revealed, strategies are set, and MENA’s digital evolution accelerates."
Innovation takes centre stage with the FutureTech World Cup, a global start-up pitch competition showcasing disruptive solutions. Senior stakeholders will also participate in DATE Dialogues, invite-only roundtables designed for high-level discussions, strategic insights, and partnership opportunities.
DATE MENA integrates AI-powered networking tools to ensure every attendee meets the right people at the right time. From curated meetings to serendipitous connections, the forum transforms traditional networking into tangible business outcomes.
Supported by a robust network of sponsors, including Magure, EY, MAALEXI, DataOS, Trade Bank of Iraq, and others, DATE MENA is backed by organisations pioneering the technologies driving change across the region. Their involvement underscores the forum’s role as the ultimate platform for innovation, collaboration, and tech adoption.
Leading regional and international media will cover the event, capturing announcements, innovations, and strategic insights in real time. Their presence ensures that DATE MENA’s discussions and breakthroughs reach a global audience, further positioning MENA as a hub of innovation and technology leadership.
From disruptive AI applications to blockchain breakthroughs, immersive experiences, and quantum advancements, DATE MENA is where ideas are turned into action, and innovation meets execution.
About DATE
DATE, a Digitization, AI & Emerging Technology Summit, is a global series by Trescon, focused on human-centred innovation, AI adoption, and digital transformation across governments and enterprises. Built as a platform for real-world impact, DATE brings together policymakers, tech leaders, investors, and solution providers to accelerate meaningful change.
About Trescon
Trescon is a global business catalyst and events firm that builds influential forums connecting governments, business leaders, investors, and innovators across FinTech, AI, sustainability, and emerging technologies. With a portfolio of flagship events like DATE, CARE, HODL, and the World FinTech Show, Trescon is known for catalysing bold ideas, strategic alliances, and real-world outcomes in high-growth markets.
Notes to the Editors:
Key themes at DATE
Artificial Intelligence
Blockchain & Digital Assets
Cybersecurity & Digital Trust
Metaverse & Extended Reality
Quantum Computing
Robotics & Automation
5G & Next-Gen Connectivity
BioTech & HealthTech
Gaming & E-sports
Speakers include:
Dr. Marwan AlZarouni, CEO of AI, Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), UAE
HE Paul Dawalibi, Chief Executive Officer, Innovation City, UAE
HE Maher Al Kaabi, Advisor to Group Chairman & Independent Board Member - Al Serkal Group; UAE Circular Economy Council Member, Al Serkal Group, UAE
Dr. Ayesha Bin Lootah, Assistant Vice President, VARA, UAE
Dr. Nizar Ben Neji, Digital Transformation Strategist, Former ICT Minister, Tunisia
Dr. Sid Ahmed Benraouane, Advisor, Dubai Government, UAE
Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Former Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton, CEO, Reignite Future, USA
André König, CEO, Global Quantum Intelligence, LLC, USA
Vladimir Arshinov, Group Chief Technology Officer, EMSTEEL, UAE
Craig Hughes, Chief Technology Officer, Nas Neuron Health Services, UAE
Eng. Nsaaim Alotaibi, AI Director, Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia
Awad Ahmed Ali El-Sidiq, Head of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, ADNOC Distribution, UAE
Brian de Francesca, Special Envoy for AI & Synthetic Workforce Development, Arab Hospitals Federation, UAE
Dr Ankur Narang, AVP Innovation Transformation, Apparel Group, UAE
Ajay Mathai, Director - Information Technology, Atlantis Resorts, UAE
Kevin Neogy, Group Head of Digital Transformation, AI & Robotics, The Kanoo Group, UAE
Ola Doudin, CEO, BitOasis, UAE
Jorge Carrasco, Managing Director Blockchain and Digital Assets, FTI Consulting, UAE
Oliver Kraft, Executive VP Corporate Account Management, Siemens, Saudi Arabia
Matteo Zanoni, Director, Data, AI and Intelligent Automation, EY, UAE
Hasnae Taleb, Managing Partner, Mintiply Capital, UAE
Laura K. Inamedinova, Principal, Gate Ventures, UAE
Yousif Hussain, Director - AI Hub MENA Lead, EY, UAE
Gaurav Duggal, Senior Vice President, Jio Platforms Limited, India
Akhil Koka, CEO, Magure, UAE
Dr. Azam Pasha, CEO & Co-Founder, Maalexi, UAE
Satish Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simsy.AI - Startups & Innovation Studio, UAE
Nadine de Francesca, Head of Business Development and Operations, Dubai Business Women Council, UAE
Eng. Ahmed Refaie, CEO and Global CIO, G.P.I. Global Partners Investments Limited, UK
Aditya Balaraman, AI Innovation Lead, Magure, UAE
Pramod Kumar, Director of Research & Innovation, Quantlase Research & Development Center, UAE
Hussein Jaghoub, Group Director Technology & Cyber Audit, DP World, UAE
Saqr Mashhor Ereiqat, Secretary General, Dubai Digital Assets Association (D2A2), UAE
Waad Barakat, Special Correspondent, Khaleej Times, UAE
Media Partners include:
Khaleej Times
Entrepreneur Middle East
Emirati Times
GCC Business News
Web3.tv
ZEX PR Wire
FireFreedom Today
STARFLARE
Eye Of Riyadh
FinTech.am
Eye Of Dubai
Toktimes
Kanebridge News Middle East
FinTech Review
Business Ekologia
DX Talks
Dailyhunt MENA
ICO Holder
TechRevolt
OneArabia
Middle East News 247
EsgTimes
The American Bazaar
Startup News.fyi
Startups Magazine
National Foundation for Environmental Protection and Biodiversity
Crypto Breaking News
AllConfsBot
Discover Dubai
Breaking FinTech News
Arabian World Magazine
Breaking AI News
Key Difference Wire
AI Crypto Core
Breaking Blockchain News
Kanal coin
The ccpress
Coincu
One-fs.com
The Blockopedia
DSRPTD
Bayt Magazine
For further enquiries, contact:
Shadi Dawi
Global Director – PR & Media
M: +971 55 498 4989 | E: shadi@tresconglobal.com
Get involved with CARE MENA and follow the conversation on LinkedIn and Instagram.
Chrishtel Lacsamana
Trescon Global
chrishtel@tresconglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.