Dubai gears up for the region’s most anticipated tech gathering as DATE MENA kicks off on 26 November

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 26 and 27 November 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai will host the region’s most dynamic forum for technology, innovation, and digital transformation — DATE MENA. Organised by Trescon, DATE is a Digitization, AI & Emerging Technology Summit. Over two days, the event will bring together 1,000+ pre-qualified business leaders, tech innovators, investors, enterprise buyers, and regulators to explore the technologies redefining industries and shaping the future of MENA.As a high-impact platform, DATE MENA brings 40+ international and regional speakers delivering actionable insights across AI, Blockchain & Digital Assets, Cybersecurity, Immersive Technologies, Digital Entrepreneurship, Financial Innovation, Customer Experience, Quantum Computing, Cloud, Hybrid, and HCI solutions. This year’s agenda features some of the summit’s most anticipated conversations, including Dr Marwan AlZarouni on Dubai’s AI and blockchain innovations; an AI in Action panel with leaders from EMSTEEL, ADNOC Distribution, The Kanoo Group, and Nas Neuron Health Services; a deep dive into theUAE’s virtual asset ecosystem with VARA, BitOasis, Maalexi, and D2A2, and a fireside chat on next-gen cybersecurity featuring DP World and Atlantis Resorts. These sessions offer practical insights and strategic perspectives that are unmissable for anyone shaping MENA’s digital future.Speaking about the event, Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO, Trescon, said, “We are powering the region’s digital future at DATE MENA.” He continued, “Leaders, innovators, and disruptors from across the region come together as breakthroughs are revealed, strategies are set, and MENA’s digital evolution accelerates."Innovation takes centre stage with the FutureTech World Cup, a global start-up pitch competition showcasing disruptive solutions. Senior stakeholders will also participate in DATE Dialogues, invite-only roundtables designed for high-level discussions, strategic insights, and partnership opportunities.DATE MENA integrates AI-powered networking tools to ensure every attendee meets the right people at the right time. From curated meetings to serendipitous connections, the forum transforms traditional networking into tangible business outcomes.Supported by a robust network of sponsors, including Magure, EY, MAALEXI, DataOS, Trade Bank of Iraq, and others, DATE MENA is backed by organisations pioneering the technologies driving change across the region. Their involvement underscores the forum’s role as the ultimate platform for innovation, collaboration, and tech adoption.Leading regional and international media will cover the event, capturing announcements, innovations, and strategic insights in real time. Their presence ensures that DATE MENA’s discussions and breakthroughs reach a global audience, further positioning MENA as a hub of innovation and technology leadership.From disruptive AI applications to blockchain breakthroughs, immersive experiences, and quantum advancements, DATE MENA is where ideas are turned into action, and innovation meets execution.About DATEDATE, a Digitization, AI & Emerging Technology Summit, is a global series by Trescon, focused on human-centred innovation, AI adoption, and digital transformation across governments and enterprises. Built as a platform for real-world impact, DATE brings together policymakers, tech leaders, investors, and solution providers to accelerate meaningful change.About TresconTrescon is a global business catalyst and events firm that builds influential forums connecting governments, business leaders, investors, and innovators across FinTech, AI, sustainability, and emerging technologies. With a portfolio of flagship events like DATE, CARE, HODL, and the World FinTech Show, Trescon is known for catalysing bold ideas, strategic alliances, and real-world outcomes in high-growth markets.Notes to the Editors:Key themes at DATEArtificial IntelligenceBlockchain & Digital AssetsCybersecurity & Digital TrustMetaverse & Extended RealityQuantum ComputingRobotics & Automation5G & Next-Gen ConnectivityBioTech & HealthTechGaming & E-sportsSpeakers include:Dr. Marwan AlZarouni, CEO of AI, Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), UAEHE Paul Dawalibi, Chief Executive Officer, Innovation City, UAEHE Maher Al Kaabi, Advisor to Group Chairman & Independent Board Member - Al Serkal Group; UAE Circular Economy Council Member, Al Serkal Group, UAEDr. Ayesha Bin Lootah, Assistant Vice President, VARA, UAEDr. Nizar Ben Neji, Digital Transformation Strategist, Former ICT Minister, TunisiaDr. Sid Ahmed Benraouane, Advisor, Dubai Government, UAEDr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Former Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton, CEO, Reignite Future, USAAndré König, CEO, Global Quantum Intelligence, LLC, USAVladimir Arshinov, Group Chief Technology Officer, EMSTEEL, UAECraig Hughes, Chief Technology Officer, Nas Neuron Health Services, UAEEng. Nsaaim Alotaibi, AI Director, Ministry of Health, Saudi ArabiaAwad Ahmed Ali El-Sidiq, Head of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, ADNOC Distribution, UAEBrian de Francesca, Special Envoy for AI & Synthetic Workforce Development, Arab Hospitals Federation, UAEDr Ankur Narang, AVP Innovation Transformation, Apparel Group, UAEAjay Mathai, Director - Information Technology, Atlantis Resorts, UAEKevin Neogy, Group Head of Digital Transformation, AI & Robotics, The Kanoo Group, UAEOla Doudin, CEO, BitOasis, UAEJorge Carrasco, Managing Director Blockchain and Digital Assets, FTI Consulting, UAEOliver Kraft, Executive VP Corporate Account Management, Siemens, Saudi ArabiaMatteo Zanoni, Director, Data, AI and Intelligent Automation, EY, UAEHasnae Taleb, Managing Partner, Mintiply Capital, UAELaura K. Inamedinova, Principal, Gate Ventures, UAEYousif Hussain, Director - AI Hub MENA Lead, EY, UAEGaurav Duggal, Senior Vice President, Jio Platforms Limited, IndiaAkhil Koka, CEO, Magure, UAEDr. Azam Pasha, CEO & Co-Founder, Maalexi, UAESatish Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simsy.AI - Startups & Innovation Studio, UAENadine de Francesca, Head of Business Development and Operations, Dubai Business Women Council, UAEEng. Ahmed Refaie, CEO and Global CIO, G.P.I. Global Partners Investments Limited, UKAditya Balaraman, AI Innovation Lead, Magure, UAEPramod Kumar, Director of Research & Innovation, Quantlase Research & Development Center, UAEHussein Jaghoub, Group Director Technology & Cyber Audit, DP World, UAESaqr Mashhor Ereiqat, Secretary General, Dubai Digital Assets Association (D2A2), UAEWaad Barakat, Special Correspondent, Khaleej Times, UAEMedia Partners include:Khaleej TimesEntrepreneur Middle EastEmirati TimesGCC Business NewsWeb3.tvZEX PR WireFireFreedom TodaySTARFLAREEye Of RiyadhFinTech.amEye Of DubaiToktimesKanebridge News Middle EastFinTech ReviewBusiness EkologiaDX TalksDailyhunt MENAICO HolderTechRevoltOneArabiaMiddle East News 247EsgTimesThe American BazaarStartup News.fyiStartups MagazineNational Foundation for Environmental Protection and BiodiversityCrypto Breaking NewsAllConfsBotDiscover DubaiBreaking FinTech NewsArabian World MagazineBreaking AI NewsKey Difference WireAI Crypto CoreBreaking Blockchain NewsKanal coinThe ccpressCoincuOne-fs.comThe BlockopediaDSRPTDBayt MagazineFor further enquiries, contact:Shadi DawiGlobal Director – PR & MediaM: +971 55 498 4989 | E: shadi@tresconglobal.com Get involved with CARE MENA and follow the conversation on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.