TM Forum accelerates industry momentum towards autonomous networks

TM Forum awards recognize industry progress towards network autonomy at Innovate Asia 2025

35 new ANLAV certificates awarded to 21 leading operator networks at Innovate Asia 2025, marking a major milestone in the race to network autonomy.

Progress is being made on industry’s ambition to harness the benefits of AN Level 4 maturity, but there is still work to do.” — George Glass, CTO, TM Forum

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TM Forum today marked a major milestone in the race to network autonomy, awarding 35 new Autonomous Network Level Assessment Validation (ANLAV) certificates to 21 leading operator networks at Innovate Asia 2025.These awards celebrate pioneering achievements in energy efficiency, operational excellence, new service delivery, and cost reduction. Across Asia, individual operators are reporting saving thousands of person-years of work annually, improving service activation efficiency by more than 70%, boosting first-call resolution rates, and cutting network downtime by tens of thousands of hours each month by achieving higher levels of autonomy. These outcomes demonstrate how TM Forum’s collaborative roadmap is unlocking new value, driving transformation, and setting the pace for the future of autonomous networks.Validation certificates were presented to: AIS, China Mobile (Anhui, Fujian, Guangdong, Henan), China Telecom (Anhui, Guangdong, Guizhou, Hubei, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang), China Unicom, DNB Malaysia, Globe Telecom, LG Uplus, MTN South Africa, Ooredoo Kuwait, stc, Softbank and True; supported by network suppliers including Ericsson, Huawei, IBM and ZTE. These companies join a global cohort including Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, TDC Net and Telkomsel, and bring the total number of ANLAV certificates awarded to 48 since the launch of the program in June 2025.“Progress is being made on industry’s ambition to harness the benefits of AN Level 4 maturity, but there is still work to do. These companies are leading the way, proving that our roadmap – built on standardization, collaboration, and proven frameworks – delivers real results: lower costs, greater resilience, and new service innovation,” said George Glass, CTO, TM Forum.TM Forum’s Autonomous Network Mission is helping operators to unlock the power of advanced network autonomy through collaborative innovation, standards-based frameworks such as the Open Digital Architecture (ODA), and actionable, production-ready use cases. ANLAV provides a benchmark for measuring progress in network autonomy across multiple domains, recognizing achievements at Level 2 (partial autonomy), Level 3 (conditional autonomy), and Level 4 (high autonomy). Level 4 sets the foundation for AI-driven, self-optimizing, adaptive networks that are critical for cost reduction, resilience, future service monetization and revenue growth. Level 5, the ultimate goal, will enable closed-loop automation across network domains and support future 6G success.Just five months after the first CSPs announced Level 4 Network Autonomy for initial high-value scenarios, the industry’s momentum continues to build. Keynotes, panel presentations, an Autonomous Networks’ Innovation Hub project and breakthrough Catalyst projects on display at Innovate Asia 2025 demonstrate transformational progress in deploying AI-powered, self-configuring, self-healing, and self-optimizing networks.The 18 Catalysts on display live in the expo hall and on the Innovate stage span all three industry missions – Autonomous Networks, Composable IT and Ecosystems, and AI and Data – and debut groundbreaking proof-of-concept solutions that drive industry change. This includes projects that demonstrate the most advanced use of AI, agentic AI and automation in business transformation and TM Forum’s Moonshot Challenge for AN Level 4 innovation that delivers a 30% reduction in operational costs through hyper-automation and zero-touch intelligence.Catalyst award winners and finalists will be announced during the Innovation Awards Ceremony at Innovate Asia on 27th November 2025.Accompanying image caption"TM Forum awards recognize industry progress towards network autonomy at Innovate Asia 2025"

