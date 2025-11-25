Vibrant Publishers Announces the Advance Review Copy of 'Agile Essentials You Always Wanted to Know' 2nd Edition

Galley front and back cover of Agile Essentials You Always Wanted to Know by Vibrant Publishers Kalpesh Ashar and Sandeep Rana, authors of Agile Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (2nd Edition) by Vibrant Publishers.

Co-authors Kalpesh Ashar and Sandeep Rana Add Timely Guidance on Managing Agile Teams in Today’s Modern Workplaces

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers has announced that the advance review copy of Agile Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Agile Essentials), 2nd Edition by Kalpesh Ashar and Sandeep Rana is now available for reviewers, educators, and industry professionals on NetGalley. This thoroughly updated edition builds on the success of the original title, expanding its scope to reflect the realities of the post-COVID workplace, with particular emphasis on leading Agile teams in remote and hybrid environments.

The second edition introduces significant new material, most notably Chapter 7, Agile in Remote Teams, which offers comprehensive guidance on applying Agile practices in hybrid and distributed settings. The chapter addresses virtual collaboration, accountability in online environments, evolving team dynamics, trust-building, and psychological safety. The edition also strengthens the section on practical application of the Agile Manifesto, providing deeper insight into how Agile values and principles translate into everyday project and product work. Two detailed case studies, including a Scrumban-based implementation for building a research access platform, illustrate Agile concepts in action within complex, real-world contexts.

Agile Essentials is co-authored by Kalpesh Ashar (MBA, CSM, PMI-ACP certified) and Sandeep Rana, a product and program management professional. Together, they contribute more than two decades of global consulting and delivery experience spanning Asia, the United States, Europe, and New Zealand. Ashar brings over 21 years of experience across large organizations and start-ups, while Rana has led digital product initiatives at Apollo Global Management, PayU, Safran, Gemalto, and HSBC. Their combined expertise offers a diverse and culturally informed perspective on adapting Agile across varied organizational structures and geographies.

Reflecting on current workplace trends, co-author Sandeep Rana notes, “the shift to remote and hybrid work has fundamentally reshaped collaboration and project delivery.” The new edition responds to this shift by presenting practical strategies for sustaining Agile values, practices, and team performance in distributed environments, drawing on lessons learned from Agile implementations in global organizations.

Positioned as a complete reference for mastering Agile methodologies, Agile Essentials You Always Wanted to Know, 2nd Edition encompasses Agile fundamentals, values, and the Agile Manifesto, the full Scrum framework with roles, events, and artifacts, Agile planning, risk management and test-driven development (TDD/ATDD), Agile tracking and reporting as well as leadership principles for high-performing teams and strategies tailored to remote and hybrid collaboration.

Agile Essentials You Always Wanted to Know, 2nd Edition is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series, recognized for presenting complex business and technology topics in an accessible and structured format suitable for beginners, practitioners, and organizational leaders alike.

The book is now available on NetGalley where interested readers can request a review copy and leave their review.

About the Authors

Kalpesh Ashar is an MBA-trained management consultant and corporate trainer with 21+ years of global experience in Agile, leadership, and business transformation. Sandeep Rana is an Agile-focused product and program management professional who has led digital initiatives for Apollo, PayU, Safran, Gemalto, and HSBC worldwide. Together, they bring a practical, people-centric view of Agile to help teams deliver meaningful results in a changing world.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Agile Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636516417

Hardback - 9781636516431

E-Book - 9781636516424

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.