New ACT practice tests book offers realistic, data-driven prep for the Enhanced ACT exam

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the evolving needs of students and educators gearing up for the Enhanced ACT®, Vibrant Publishers has released a comprehensive new resource titled “ACT Practice Tests”. Designed to reflect the latest updates to the ACT, this book gives students the tools to build confidence, develop test-taking stamina, and receive detailed feedback on their performance.

With changes to the ACT format taking effect this year—including updated question styles and tighter timing—the need for practice materials that accurately replicate the exam experience has never been more pressing. Vibrant’s new release seeks to fill that gap by providing not just practice tests, but a complete prep ecosystem with instant scoring, detailed performance analysis, and personalized progress insights.

The book includes six complete Enhanced ACT practice tests covering the English, Math, and Reading sections. Each test mirrors the structure, difficulty, and pacing of the Enhanced ACT, helping students become familiar with the exam format. But what sets the book apart is the depth of insight it offers after the test is done.

Each test comes with an in-depth answer key that goes beyond simply stating the correct answer. Detailed solutions explain the reasoning behind correct choices and why others don’t work. Students and tutors can also access a free online scoring and analysis tool, which allows them to score each test automatically, identify strengths and weaknesses by topic, track progress across multiple tests, and compare performance across test sections and question types.

For tutors, this data can be used to create personalized lesson plans or to group students by skill level for targeted instruction. For students, it means every test taken becomes a learning opportunity—not just a number.

“I highly recommend this ACT Practice Test book for anyone who wants to succeed on the ACT. It contains everything students need, including a detailed study plan, 6 full-length tests with a clear explanation of all answer choices, and an online analytical tool to identify areas that require additional practice. It is organized, user-friendly, and can be used independently, with a tutor, or as the foundational book for an ACT study course,” says Beth Pandolpho, Instructional Coach and High School English Teacher at West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District.

Educators preparing students in high school or test-prep centers will find this book especially useful for conducting mock tests and analyzing student performance over time. With the Enhanced ACT requiring students to manage time more strategically, repeated exposure to test-like materials is key. Teachers can use the book to simulate test-day environments or to assign individual tests as homework.

Vibrant Publishers has long been known for its practical, student-friendly, and simplified approach to test prep. The “ACT Practice Tests” book is part of a broader suite of ACT resources, including books on English, Math, and Reading, that help students build foundational skills before applying them in full-length tests.

The book is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Ingram, and online retailers. Schools, libraries, and institutions can request evaluation copies directly from Vibrant Publishers.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, graduate students, and competitive exam aspirants. With 25+ years of cumulative experience in the test prep domain, Vibrant’s Test Prep Series is designed to make exam preparation streamlined, structured, and highly effective for students. Aspirants preparing for entrance exams now have access to one of the most comprehensive series of prep guides for the GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT. All books in the series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of specialized experience in test preparation.

