Vibrant’s Upcoming Book, The Profitable Good, Demonstrates How to Turn Sustainability Into a True Competitive Advantage

Vibrant Publishers is excited to bring The Profitable Good: A Bold Playbook for Sustainable Business Growth to the global entrepreneurship community. Dr. Tamara Stenn, author of The Profitable Good: A Bold Playbook for Sustainable Business Growth

With over 40 years of trailblazing experience, Dr. Tamara Stenn invites readers to join a growing movement that protects the planet and fuels long-term profit.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its mission to support practical management learning, Vibrant Publishers is excited to roll out The Profitable Good: A Bold Playbook for Sustainable Business Growth (The Profitable Good) by Dr. Tamara Stenn. The book’s Advance Review Copy is now open to readers on NetGalley who are curious to rethink what profitable sustainability can look like in practice.

With 80% of consumers willing to pay more for sustainable products, and investors increasingly prioritizing Environmental, Social, and Governance factors, businesses must adapt or risk obsolescence. The Profitable Good provides a thoughtfully curated roadmap for entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals seeking to build businesses that thrive financially while making a meaningful impact.

Author Dr. Tamara Stenn brings over 40 years of experience in business and academia and is a distinguished Fulbright Scholar. Her entrepreneurial ventures reflect a deep commitment to social impact: She founded KUSIKUY Clothing Co., a fashion brand that supports sustainable livelihoods for Bolivian indigenous women through alpaca clothing production; A Perfect Seed, a farmer-owned international cooperative that brings rare heirloom quinoa varieties to the U.S.; and New Visions Advertising, an advertising firm specializing in zero-waste, socially responsible campaigns.

“As a professor, entrepreneur, and social enterprise developer, I’ve spent decades immersed in the real-world challenges, theoretical models, and breakthroughs of building businesses that do more than just turn a profit; they strengthen communities, restore ecosystems, and empower people. This book, The Profitable Good, is the culmination of this journey,” said Dr. Stenn.

“The book was inspired by a simple but profound question I encountered repeatedly in my work with startups and mission-driven organizations: “How do I make sustainability practical and profitable in my business?” Too often, sustainability is treated as an afterthought or moral add-on, something noble but difficult to measure, implement, or sustain. I wrote this book to change that narrative,” she added.

The Profitable Good introduces three core frameworks: the Four Ps, Four Pillars, and Four Lenses, to help you evaluate and design sustainability strategies. Its inclusive approach ensures value for diverse thinking styles, making it accessible for neurotypical and neurodiverse entrepreneurs alike. Each chapter builds upon the Business Model Canvas framework, showing how sustainability can be embedded in the nine segments of a business.

Readers will learn how to design sustainable supply chains, build ethical sourcing strategies, and strengthen operational resilience through community integration, employee-centered business practices, and green product development. Alongside addressing critical business challenges, each chapter concludes with actionable insights that readers can apply immediately in their ventures. Key features of the book include downloadable templates, self-assessment tools, interactive exercises, discussion questions, and real-world case studies that transform theory into practice.

The Profitable Good: A Bold Playbook for Sustainable Business Growth is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. The Advance Review Copy of this book is now available for interested readers on NetGalley! Read and review it before its release.

About the Author

Dr. Tamara Stenn is an accomplished economist and entrepreneurship expert with over 40 years in business and academia. As an Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship at Suffolk University's Sawyer Business School and a Fulbright Scholar, she specializes in advancing sustainable development practices. She is the founder and CEO of The Sustainability Lens Game® LLC, a sustainability education company that helps organizations build innovation and impact through applied learning and AI.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information.’ Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: The Profitable Good: A Bold Playbook for Sustainable Business Growth

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636516660

Hardback - 9781636516677

E-Book - 9781636516653

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.