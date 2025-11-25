PredictWind Launches New GPS Tracking Experience: Built for Safety, Made to Share

Share live predicted weather routes directly on your tracking map The new GPS tracking page is designed to keep sailors, cruisers, and powerboaters connected and safe, allowing them to share their journeys with friends and family The world leader in marine weather forecasting

New GPS Tracking page blends live vessel tracking, rich journey storytelling, and advanced offshore reliability all in one seamless platform.

This upgrade is about more than just watching a dot on a map; it’s designed to provide peace of mind to friends, family, and shore crew with real-time vessel tracking and reliable offshore updates.” — Jon Bilger | Founding Director | PredictWind

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-leading marine weather forecaster PredictWind is redefining safe, connected voyages with the launch of a redesigned GPS Tracking experience. This major update integrates the advanced safety and storytelling features developed through its partnership with The Ocean Race, making elite race technology accessible for every boater worldwide.Available now as a free tool for every PredictWind user, the revamped tracking page is designed to keep sailors, cruisers, and powerboaters connected and safe, allowing them to share their journeys with friends and family through rich, dynamic content.“We leveraged the highly advanced display tracking technology developed for The Ocean Race to level up our GPS tracking page for the public,” said Jon Bilger, PredictWind Founder. “This upgrade is about more than just watching a dot on a map; it’s designed to provide peace of mind to friends, family, and shore crew with real-time vessel tracking and reliable offshore updates.”What’s New?The GPS Tracking page is now packed with new social and safety features, including:- Dynamic Content Feed: Share your journey through a dynamic content feed of blog posts, photos and videos.- Relive the Passage: Animated replays let you and your followers revisit past passages, complete with historical weather overlays.- Live Safety Routing: Share live predicted weather routes directly on your tracking map to give visibility into your planned route and support safer, more connected journeys.- Visual Customisation: New 2D & 3D boat icons based on your specific boat type enhance visual tracking.DataHub ConnectivityWhile PredictWind’s GPS Tracker page is free for all users, connecting to a DataHub unlocks next-level precision and performance. Connecting to this smart device adds:- 24/7 offshore position reporting, with an offline mode- NMEA2000, GPS, and AIS integration- 300 nm AIS reception with Over the Horizon AIS (OHA)- Live telemetry including roll, depth, temperature, and battery voltage- Smart connectivity tools and onboard Wi-Fi“With accurate and reliable tracking, live boat telemetry, and offline capabilities, DataHub is a powerful solution for offshore sailors, racing teams, cruising families, and expeditions requiring high-confidence tracking and vessel monitoring," Bilger added.The new GPS Tracking experience is the latest chapter in PredictWind's mission to empower the global boating community. Since its founding in 2010, which saw Bilger bring elite America’s Cup weather technology to the public, PredictWind has aimed to make advanced marine tools accessible to all. By delivering the innovative race tracking technology developed through The Ocean Race to its users for free, the brand continues this mission, ensuring every boater - from coastal cruisers to offshore racers - can share their journey, relive passages, and stay connected with confidence.The upgraded GPS Tracking Page is available now to anyone with a boat. For more information, visit: https://www.predictwind.com/gps-tracking ENDSAbout PredictWindPredictWind is the world’s leading provider of marine weather forecasting solutions. Trusted by sailors and mariners worldwide, PredictWind’s technology combines advanced weather data with cutting-edge tools for accurate, reliable, and comprehensive marine weather information.Editor’s Notes:Please find supporting imagery at the link here For more information please contact:Casey Hodges, Senior Account Director, Roam Generationcasey@roamgeneration.com | +61 411 282 582

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.