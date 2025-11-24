Submit Release
Senate Bill 1099 Printer's Number 1329

PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1329

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1099

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, PENNYCUICK, CULVER,

HUTCHINSON, DUSH AND MASTRIANO, NOVEMBER 24, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, NOVEMBER 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in general provisions relating to operation of

vehicles, further providing for obedience to authorized

persons directing traffic and providing for drivers in

organized motorcycle processions; and, in rules of the road

in general, further providing for following too closely.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3102(2) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 3102. Obedience to authorized persons directing traffic.

No person shall willfully fail or refuse to comply with any

lawful order or direction of:

* * *

(2) any appropriately attired person, including an agent

or employee of the funeral director during a funeral or a

designated member of an organized motorcycle procession under

section 3107.1 (relating to drivers in organized motorcycle

processions), authorized to direct, control or regulate

traffic;

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

