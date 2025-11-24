Senate Bill 1099 Printer's Number 1329
PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1329
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1099
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, PENNYCUICK, CULVER,
HUTCHINSON, DUSH AND MASTRIANO, NOVEMBER 24, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, NOVEMBER 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in general provisions relating to operation of
vehicles, further providing for obedience to authorized
persons directing traffic and providing for drivers in
organized motorcycle processions; and, in rules of the road
in general, further providing for following too closely.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3102(2) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 3102. Obedience to authorized persons directing traffic.
No person shall willfully fail or refuse to comply with any
lawful order or direction of:
* * *
(2) any appropriately attired person, including an agent
or employee of the funeral director during a funeral or a
designated member of an organized motorcycle procession under
section 3107.1 (relating to drivers in organized motorcycle
processions), authorized to direct, control or regulate
traffic;
