Senate Bill 1099 Printer's Number 1329

PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1329 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1099 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, DUSH AND MASTRIANO, NOVEMBER 24, 2025 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, NOVEMBER 24, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to operation of vehicles, further providing for obedience to authorized persons directing traffic and providing for drivers in organized motorcycle processions; and, in rules of the road in general, further providing for following too closely. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 3102(2) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read: § 3102. Obedience to authorized persons directing traffic. No person shall willfully fail or refuse to comply with any lawful order or direction of: * * * (2) any appropriately attired person, including an agent or employee of the funeral director during a funeral or a designated member of an organized motorcycle procession under section 3107.1 (relating to drivers in organized motorcycle processions), authorized to direct, control or regulate traffic; 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

