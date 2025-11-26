Blockstreet Corp. Completes Next-Generation ICO Infrastructure, Validated by Halborn and Hashlock Security Audits

Blockstreet Corp. Logo

Blockstreet Completes Next-Generation ICO Infrastructure, Independently Audited and Validated

Completing the architecture and passing independent security audits positions Blockstreet as the first US compliant token launch infrastructure designed for institutions” — Matt Morgan, CEO of Blockstreet

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockstreet Corp announced today the completion of its next-generation US compliant ICO launchpad, marking the first institutional-grade, on-chain capital formation platform built specifically for the US market. The platform has also successfully passed independent security audits conducted by two of the blockchain industry’s leading cybersecurity firms.This milestone establishes a regulated pathway for Web3 startups to conduct transparent, diligence-ready token offerings accessible to both institutional and retail investors. Blockstreet’s launchpad introduces a compliant alternative to offshore ICO environments, aligning market demand for early-stage digital asset exposure with the regulatory and operational standards required for institutional participation.Industry-Leading Security ValidationThe Blockstreet platform underwent a comprehensive assessment by a globally recognized cybersecurity firm known for securing major Layer 1 networks, exchanges, and billion-dollar DeFi protocols. Their review included a full smart contract audit, penetration testing, adversarial attack-surface analysis, threat modeling, and an evaluation of business logic and economic security.A second independent audit was conducted by another top-tier security firm, focusing on smart contract security, infrastructure and configuration integrity, complete end-to-end system performance, vulnerability detection and remediation, and the platform’s overall security posture and operational resilience.Both firms issued full approval, confirming the platform meets the highest standards of security and operational readiness for on-chain capital formation.A Deep Bench of High-Quality Launch PartnersBlockstreet enters launch with a pipeline of high-caliber Web3 issuers that have already completed a rigorous review process. These projects represent the innovation, maturity, and operational discipline required for institutional-quality token issuance. This positions Blockstreet to debut a first wave of token launches that set a new standard for quality and transparency in the US market.A Major Step for Regulated Digital Asset Markets“Completing the architecture and passing independent security audits positions Blockstreet as the first US compliant token launch infrastructure designed for institutions,” said Matt Morgan, CEO of Blockstreet. “Security and compliance are not marketing lines. They are the minimum standard required for serious capital to enter Web3. We are proud to meet that bar.”Institutional Demand Meets a Compliant Solution“Institutions have been waiting for a compliant, secure, and professionally engineered way to participate in early-stage digital asset opportunities,” said Kyle Klemmer, Chief Investment Officer of Blockstreet. “By completing our architecture and earning independent validation from two of the most respected security firms in Web3, Blockstreet is bringing a level of trust, transparency, and operational rigor that simply does not exist in offshore launchpads. This is the infrastructure that unlocks real institutional participation.”Bringing a New Standard of Transparency to the ICO MarketThe Blockstreet launchpad was engineered to deliver fully KYC’d, transparent, and professionally structured token offerings. For the first time, investors gain compliant access to high-quality, diligence-ready ICO opportunities that historically existed offshore or within privileged private networks.This framework aligns investor appetite for early-stage digital asset exposure with the governance, security, and operational expectations of regulated financial markets.About BlockstreetBlockstreet is a US compliant on-chain capital formation platform providing a regulated pathway for Web3 startups to raise capital through transparent, diligence-ready token offerings accessible to both institutional and retail investors. Blockstreet bridges traditional finance standards with the next era of decentralized innovation, enabling investors to participate with confidence.

