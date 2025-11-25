DH Seasons in Bloom by Lets Art Hong Kong Limited Wins Silver in A' Culture Awards

DH Seasons in Bloom

Lets Art Hong Kong Limited's Enamel Badge Design Recognized for Excellence in Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of cultural heritage design, has announced DH Seasons in Bloom by Lets Art Hong Kong Limited as a Silver winner in the Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the enamel badge design within the cultural heritage industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovation and creativity.DH Seasons in Bloom's unique enamel badge collection resonates with the growing trend of commemorative accessories that foster a sense of connection and belonging. By combining artistic expression with practical functionality, the design aligns with the evolving needs of the cultural heritage industry, offering a fresh perspective on how to engage audiences and strengthen brand identity through elegant, meaningful keepsakes.The award-winning design stands out for its intricate craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Each badge in the collection showcases up to eight custom colors, with exceptionally fine coloring areas that demand the highest level of precision. The design draws inspiration from the ever-changing beauty of the four seasons, capturing the vibrancy of spring, the warmth of summer, the richness of autumn, and the serenity of winter, creating a dynamic representation of nature's cycle.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Lets Art Hong Kong Limited's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design excellence in the cultural heritage industry. The accolade is expected to inspire the team to continue exploring innovative ways to blend artistic expression with practical functionality, setting new standards for commemorative accessories and strengthening brand engagement through meaningful design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Lets Art Hong Kong LimitedLets Art Hong Kong Limited is a brand strategy and design consultancy specializing in brand creation, renewal, and management. Established in 2013 with a Hong Kong branch launched in 2023, the company serves global clients across hospitality, real estate, and commercial sectors, delivering integrated branding solutions that combine strategic insight with visual expertise to shape compelling brand identities.About Donghu GroupDonghu Group specializes in hotel management and premium hospitality, offering a diversified portfolio spanning hotel operations, banquets, dining, and cultural tourism. Combining global perspectives with local heritage, it delivers high-quality, tailored experiences, upholding "Refinement, Innovation, Excellence" and setting industry benchmarks in luxury hospitality.About Lets ArtLet's Art, founded in 2013 and expanded to Hong Kong in 2023, is a leading agency specializing in brand creation, renewal, and management. With a team of seasoned professionals, they offer strategic solutions to global clients, focusing on developing unique brand identities supported by innovative strategies and visually impactful concepts that deliver measurable business outcomes.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their notable contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices, often incorporating original innovations and eliciting strong emotional responses. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on criteria such as Historical Significance, Cultural Authenticity, Design Innovation, Respect for Tradition, Adaptive Reuse, Interpretation of Heritage, Community Engagement, Preservation Techniques, Sustainable Practices, Educational Value, Accessibility Enhancement, Economic Impact, Inclusivity Promotion, Heritage Conservation, Technological Integration, Artistic Merit, Architectural Excellence, Social Relevance, Contextual Sensitivity, and Stakeholder Involvement.About A' Design AwardThe A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Award is a prestigious international competition that offers participants the opportunity to showcase their creativity and gain recognition for their innovative contributions to the culture industry. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, Cultural Heritage industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://culturalheritageawards.com

