Anna Esquenazi, Esq, Spotlighted by Influential Women as an Associate Attorney at Conroy Simberg

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Client Advocacy and Excellence in General Liability LawFlorida – Anna Esquenazi, Esq., serves as an Associate Attorney in Conroy Simberg’s Hollywood office, where she concentrates her practice on general liability. With her extensive experience and dedication to client success, Anna is well-positioned to make meaningful contributions to both the firm and the broader legal community.A skilled and detail-driven attorney, Anna has effectively managed high-volume caseloads from intake through resolution, adeptly navigating depositions, hearings, and motion practice. Known for her strategic approach and meticulous attention to detail, she is dedicated to achieving favorable outcomes for her clients. Her fluency in both English and Spanish allows her to communicate effectively with a diverse clientele, ensuring accessibility and clarity in her legal practice.Anna earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from Florida International University and obtained her Juris Doctor (JD) from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law in 2023. While in law school, she served as a Teaching Assistant in Legal Research and Writing and interned with the Berger Entrepreneur Law Clinic, where she supported startups and entrepreneurs with their legal needs.Before joining Conroy Simberg, Anna gained invaluable experience as a first-party property attorney at De Prado | De la Osa. During her tenure there, she refined her skills in pleadings, discovery, and client advocacy. Additionally, her previous roles as an Operations Associate and Paralegal at GFO Asset Management, LLC, provided her with a solid foundation in corporate and financial legal matters.As a proud member of the Florida Bar, Anna continues to advance her career as a dedicated advocate, blending her legal expertise with a genuinely client-centered approach. Driven by a commitment to justice, she works diligently to protect her clients’ rights and ensure they receive fair, thorough representation at every stage of the litigation process.Anna reflects on her journey, attributing her success to hard work and perseverance. She believes that persistence is key to achieving meaningful results, a lesson she learned from her previous mentor, Joe De Prado: “Any action is better than staying still and remaining in the unknown. You just have to keep moving through life, even when the path isn’t entirely clear.”For young women entering the legal industry, Anna advises, “There’s going to be a lot of adversity, but you always have to listen to your gut. Trust yourself, make your voice heard, and never let challenges deter you from your goals.” Recognizing the importance of representation, Anna is motivated to pave the way for other women in law, continuing to overcome challenges and inspire others.Personally and professionally, Anna upholds the values of principle, integrity, and loyalty—guiding her decisions, strengthening her relationships, and shaping how she advocates for her clients every day.Learn More about Anna Esquenazi:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/anna-esquenazi or through Conroy Simberg, https://www.conroysimberg.com/attorneys/anna-esquenazi/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

