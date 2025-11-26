Influential Women Profiles Rebecca Kanninen, JD – From Law to Innovation with the Launch of The Dog and Door Play

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished Attorney and Public Policy Expert Channels 30 Years of Experience into a Unique Indoor Dog Theme Park, Opening in 2026Rebecca Kanninen, JD, an accomplished attorney with a distinguished 30-year career in law, government relations, and public policy, is excited to announce her latest venture: The Dog and Door Play, an innovative indoor dog theme park set to open in 2026. This new endeavor highlights her passion for animal welfare and community engagement, while leveraging her extensive experience in legal strategy, partnerships, and fundraising.Rebecca, who earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her Juris Doctor from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, has built a remarkable career spanning three decades. As a former partner at Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P., she led the State Government Affairs team in Minnesota, advising Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and nonprofits on public affairs, reputation management, and political strategy. Her public policy expertise encompasses energy, environment, technology and telecommunications, general business, education, labor management, and political law.In addition to her legal achievements, Rebecca co-founded and served as Senior Vice President of Primacy Strategy Group (PSG). She has received numerous recognitions, including being named one of the Top 50 Women in Business in 2014 by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Minnesota in 2022.Following her relocation to Arizona to care for her parents, Rebecca decided to shift her focus from large-scale legal practice to a more intimate legal setting, allowing her the freedom to pursue her long-held dream of creating an indoor dog park. The Dog and Door Play aims to be a safe and engaging environment for dogs and their owners, offering a range of activities and services designed to enhance the bond between pets and their humans.Rebecca credits her success to honesty, loyalty, and leading with integrity, values rooted in her upbringing in a family of educators where public policy discussions were a regular part of life—an environment that naturally guided her toward a career in law. She emphasizes the importance of seeking guidance and support throughout one’s professional journey. “The best career advice I have received is to ask for help and not be afraid to reach out. I’ve learned that doing what you truly love may sometimes lead you to roles that aren’t exactly what you envisioned, but they can ultimately allow you to pursue your passions while leading with integrity. Pursuing what really makes you happy has guided many of my decisions,” she explained.To young women entering the industry, Rebecca advises harnessing the power of networking and trusting their instincts. “It’s important to lean into your intuition when making career decisions, particularly when launching passion projects or stepping outside traditional roles. I encourage others to actively use their connections and visibility platforms to grow professionally and to balance personal values with professional ambition. Recognizing the significance of family and caregiving in your journey can help you understand that career paths can evolve around life responsibilities.”Reflecting on her experiences as a non-traditional student, Rebecca values the lessons she learned while attending the University of Wisconsin–Madison and law school as a pregnant woman. Being older than many of her peers gave her a unique perspective on learning, responsibility, and resilience. She is grateful for how this experience shaped her approach to client interactions and personal connections. After establishing a distinguished career in law and public policy, Rebecca chose to launch an innovative indoor dog park, aligning her professional pursuits with her personal passions. Her core values—passion, intuition, and networking—continue to guide both her professional and personal endeavors.As she embarks on this exciting new chapter with The Dog and Door Play, Rebecca Kanninen is poised to make a significant impact, not only in the pet community but also in the broader landscape of innovative business ventures that prioritize passion and integrity.Learn More about Rebecca Kanninen:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rebecca-kanninen Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

