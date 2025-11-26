Influential Women Spotlights Lauren Hanson: Regional Sales Director – Annuities at RiverSource

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Financial Futures with Integrity, Expertise, and PassionLauren Hanson, RICP, is a dedicated financial professional and current Regional Sales Director – Annuities at RiverSource. With over ten years of experience in financial services, Lauren partners with Financial Advisors to help clients build robust financial futures and lasting legacies. Her unwavering commitment to education and communication has established her as a leader in the industry.Lauren’s career spans several leading firms, including Ameriprise Financial, Allianz Life, and Securian Financial, where she has honed her skills in sales strategy, advisor development, and client acquisition. Armed with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with a focus on Rhetoric from the University of Minnesota Duluth, Lauren utilizes her strong communication foundation to foster relationships and educate clients about their financial options.“At the core of my work is a genuine desire to help people,” Lauren shares. This dedication has propelled her into numerous leadership roles, where she has effectively managed high-performing sales teams, launched innovative marketing initiatives, and improved CRM processes, consistently driving growth through a balance of analytical insight and emotional intelligence. Her contributions have not gone unnoticed; Lauren has received multiple accolades, including the Sales Leadership Award from Allianz Life, 2018 BOLD Apprentice Project Champion, Q4 2020 Shackleton Winner, Q4 2021 Shackleton Winner, and recognition as Financial Literacy Volunteer Judge of the Year (2024-2025) by the Minnesota Urban Debate League.Lauren believes that her greatest asset is her mindset: “I know that I don’t know everything.” This humility has kept her open to learning and evolving throughout her career. She emphasizes the importance of embracing a non-linear career path, which has allowed her to explore unexpected opportunities and challenges that foster personal and professional growth.Her advice to young women entering the industry to be curious, hardworking, and humble. “Curiosity will keep you learning, hard work will set you apart, and humility will make you a better teammate and professional.”In today’s financial landscape, Lauren identifies significant challenges, particularly the pervasive myths surrounding cryptocurrencies and the influence of generalized financial advice from popular personalities. “The rise of scams, particularly in the cryptocurrency space, highlights the urgent need for personalized, values-based financial planning that meets people where they are,” she explains. Lauren emphasizes the importance of understanding the risks involved and warns clients to be cautious of investments not traded on federal stock exchanges.Integrity and character are the cornerstones of Lauren’s professional philosophy. She strives to show up authentically, advocating for honesty and ethical behavior in all interactions. “Doing the right thing, even when no one is watching, builds trust and strengthens relationships,” she asserts. This commitment to integrity not only defines her work but also informs her personal interactions.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Lauren is an active community volunteer, dedicating her time to organizations such as Feed My Starving Children, Books For Africa, and the Minnesota Urban Debate League. Her passion for teaching is evident in her role as an OLLI course instructor at the University of Minnesota, where she shared her knowledge with eager learners.In her free time, Lauren embraces her love for the outdoors, having been an avid deer hunter since age twelve. She enjoys traveling, making jewelry, and cherishing moments with friends and family. A proud cat owner, Lauren’s feline companion, Ginger, is known for her vocal personality. Lauren is also happily engaged and looks forward to marrying in 2026.Learn More about Lauren Hanson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lauren-hanson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

