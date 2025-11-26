Influential Women Highlights Candace Wright for Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders in Norwalk

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Readiness Coordinator at Carver Foundation Champions Youth Development and Educational EquityNorwalk, Connecticut – Candace Wright is a dedicated youth development professional whose mission is to empower high school students in the Norwalk School District. As the Future Readiness Coordinator at the Carver Foundation, Candace plays a pivotal role in preparing students for college, careers, and lifelong success. Her background in social work and unwavering commitment to equity, empowerment, and education are making a lasting impact on the community.With a Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Southern Connecticut State University and a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership from the American College of Education, Candace possesses a robust educational background that informs her work. Her journey began at Mid-Fairfield Child Guidance Center, where she facilitated therapeutic groups, provided case management, and developed trauma-informed support strategies for youth and families. Her continued work in mental health services at Keystone House further solidified her dedication to holistic, student-centered programming that fosters emotional well-being alongside academic growth.At the Carver Foundation, Candace facilitates career-readiness workshops, organizes college tours, builds community partnerships, and provides personalized support to more than 100 students annually, empowering students to explore their interests and aspirations. She believes that every young person deserves access to opportunities that will help them thrive, and she actively collaborates with families, educators, and community leaders to create a supportive network for students.Candace draws inspiration from the remarkable women in her family. Her grandmother, who ran three nonprofit shelter homes in Haiti, and her mother, who immigrated to the U.S. without family support, have instilled in her values of resilience, compassion, and community service. Their legacy fuels her passion for giving back and uplifting communities in meaningful ways.In her own words, Candace encourages young women entering the nonprofit field: “Never be afraid to try — even if there’s a risk of failure. Growth comes from stepping outside your comfort zone, and every challenge is an opportunity to learn. In the workplace, especially as women, it’s important to take up space, trust your voice, and remember that trying and potentially failing is far more powerful than not trying at all.”Candace’s long-term vision is to become a leader in the nonprofit sector, emphasizing compassion, strategic thinking, and community-centered impact. She remains open to connecting with others who share her passion for youth empowerment, education reform, and nonprofit leadership.Outside of her professional commitments, Candace enjoys figure skating and exploring new culinary experiences. She also volunteers and donates to the Alzheimer’s Association, demonstrating her commitment to various social causes.Candace Wright is more than just a Future Readiness Coordinator; she is a passionate advocate for equitable access to educational and professional opportunities. Her dedication to meeting student needs through collaboration with schools, families, and community partners is transforming lives and inspiring future generations. As Candace continues her journey, she is grateful for every lesson, challenge, and moment of support that has shaped her path toward purpose-driven leadership.Learn More about Candace Wright:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/candace-wright Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

