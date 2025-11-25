Urbaner by Deeeep Creative Lab Wins Silver in A' Franchising Awards

Urbaner

Deeeep Creative Lab's Innovative Customer Experience Website Packaging Recognized for Excellence in Meta, Strategic and Service Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, has announced Deeeep Creative Lab as a Silver winner in the Meta, Strategic and Service Design category for their exceptional work titled "Urbaner." This highly respected recognition highlights the significance of Urbaner within the service design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of innovation and excellence.Urbaner's recognition in the A' Franchising Awards is particularly relevant to the service industry, as it showcases a design solution that effectively addresses current market needs and consumer preferences. By creating a location-specific product and communication strategy focused on the precise demand for shaving, Urbaner aligns with the growing trend of personal grooming as a form of self-expression among style-conscious Japanese men.Urbaner stands out in the market through its thoughtful combination of premium Japanese-made razor blades, a sleek and portable design, and a comprehensive brand communication strategy that spans all consumer touchpoints. The design's focus on creating an engaging user experience through responsive web development and memorable packaging sets it apart from competitors, while its emphasis on community building fosters a sense of connection and shared knowledge among users.This recognition from the A' Franchising Awards serves as a testament to Deeeep Creative Lab's commitment to innovation and excellence in service design. The accolade is expected to inspire the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues for delivering refined, user-centric solutions that merge functionality with style, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the service design industry as a whole.About Deeeep Creative LabDeeeep Creative Lab is a brand strategy and design agency that specializes in uncovering the true, often hidden needs of consumers. By applying empathetic thinking and deep listening, the team develops communication strategies and creative solutions that forge strong emotional connections between brands and their audiences. With expertise in branding, graphic design, packaging, and web design, Deeeep transforms complex ideas into accessible, impactful stories, ensuring every design speaks with clarity, authenticity, and purpose.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award celebrates top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This prestigious recognition acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill. Silver A' Design Award recipients are recognized for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their original innovations and notable impact on everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring winning designs meet the highest standards of excellence in their respective categories.About A' Design AwardThe A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes visionary service designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities for their remarkable service design capabilities. Participating in this esteemed competition provides an opportunity to demonstrate creativity, gain global exposure, and contribute to the progress of the service design field. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://strategicdesignawards.com

